Peter Hickman sets the record straight on a worrying rumour

Peter Hickman has shut down a rumour about his team.

Hickman is tied to Faye Ho’s FHO Racing for his 2025 road racing and British Superbike Championship commitments.

Hickman was asked on social media by a fan: “Any truth in the rumors that FHO has folded?”

He replied: “Nope!”

Hickman’s denial about the team’s future came as he unveiled a new livery on his 2024 PHR Performance BMW M1000RR.

He is due to team with Davey Todd, representing FHO Racing, for BSB and major road races including the Isle of Man TT in 2025.

However, Hickman raised eyebrows when he teased his own announcement.

“I’m looking forward to sharing more news with you very soon regarding my North West 200 and Isle of Man TT races plans,” he said.

But now Hickman insists that any rumours about FHO Racing are untrue.

Hickman has been taking his BMW for a spin around three Spanish circuits - Almeria, Andalucia and Valencia.

His social media includes hair-raising footage from the bike itself.

“Feeling the best I’ve felt on the bike for a while now, working hard on myself to continue to improve,” Hickman wrote.

“Huge thanks to the PHR boys this week and mega being on circuit with my mates and with our new recruit Harrison Dessoy.”

His 2025 race calendar begins in April with the first round of BSB.

He will feature at the North West 200, the TT and the Macau Grand Prix too.