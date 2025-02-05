Ex-Isle of Man TT racer dies, aged 88, in Australia

A former regular on the Mountain Course has passed away

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Mike Kelly, once a top Isle of Man TT racer, has passed away in Australia at the age of 88.

His wife Patricia’s statement to the TT Riders Association read: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that I lost my best friend and the love of my life.

“My husband, Mike Kelly, passed away at 7.10am Australian time.

“After many years of declining health and several months of extreme pain, he is now at peace.

“Mike was a hero to many of the youngsters and not so young in the 50s and 60s.

“Now he will be with his beloved parents and his daughter Roz, who was taken from us at far too young an age.

“Enjoy your freedom from pain, my love. You will always be my hero. I’ll join you one day XXX.”

The rider who starred at the TT in the 1950s and 60s suffered with severe dementia after a stroke, according to the Isle of Man Today.

Kelly was from the Isle of Man, and made his Manx Grand Prix debut in 1957.

He was fifth in the 1960 Senior race, won by Phil Read, who went on to become a multiple-time TT winner.

Kelly made the podium at the Manx Grand Prix twice.

He debuted at the Isle of Man TT in 1959, became a Manx MCC committee member, and was deputy clerk of the course.

In his later years, Kelly and his wife would spend half a year each on the Isle of Man and living in Australia.

His daughter hopes he take his ashes for a final lap of the Mountain Course on a Norton later this year, according to the Isle of Man Today.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
19m ago
British Supersport newcomer needs surgery after grim injury
BSB
RR News
21m ago
Ex-Isle of Man TT racer dies, aged 88, in Australia
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
59m ago
Ferrari workers rewarded with five-figure bonus after record profit
Ferrari logo
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman sets the record straight on a worrying rumour
Hickman, Todd
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz ‘trusted his instinct’ with Williams move as McLaren comparison made
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia: Jorge Martin’s Sepang crash ‘not a bike issue, not a rider mistake’
Jorge Martin
F1 News
2h ago
Jean Todt wades in on whether Ferrari are better off with Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso dealt Le Mans blow by Jos Verstappen
Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen are keen to tackle Le Mans together
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin reveal launch date of Fernando Alonso's 2025 F1 challenger
Aston Martin
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller explains how he is tackling Yamaha’s weak point
Jack Miller