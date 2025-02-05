Ex-Isle of Man TT racer dies, aged 88, in Australia

Mike Kelly, once a top Isle of Man TT racer, has passed away in Australia at the age of 88.

His wife Patricia’s statement to the TT Riders Association read: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that I lost my best friend and the love of my life.

“My husband, Mike Kelly, passed away at 7.10am Australian time.

“After many years of declining health and several months of extreme pain, he is now at peace.

“Mike was a hero to many of the youngsters and not so young in the 50s and 60s.

“Now he will be with his beloved parents and his daughter Roz, who was taken from us at far too young an age.

“Enjoy your freedom from pain, my love. You will always be my hero. I’ll join you one day XXX.”

The rider who starred at the TT in the 1950s and 60s suffered with severe dementia after a stroke, according to the Isle of Man Today.

Kelly was from the Isle of Man, and made his Manx Grand Prix debut in 1957.

He was fifth in the 1960 Senior race, won by Phil Read, who went on to become a multiple-time TT winner.

Kelly made the podium at the Manx Grand Prix twice.

He debuted at the Isle of Man TT in 1959, became a Manx MCC committee member, and was deputy clerk of the course.

In his later years, Kelly and his wife would spend half a year each on the Isle of Man and living in Australia.

His daughter hopes he take his ashes for a final lap of the Mountain Course on a Norton later this year, according to the Isle of Man Today.