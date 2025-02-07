Milky Quayle’s son addresses when he’ll tackle the Isle of Man TT

The son of Milky Quayle could follow in his father’s footsteps at the Isle of Man TT - but not yet.

Illiam Quayle made his British Superstock Championship debut at Oulton Park in September.

He will again be a part of the Superstock grid in 2025 but questions about the TT have already started.

‘I don’t know, really,” Illiam told Isle of Man Today.

“Obviously, that’s where we want to get to, but I personally don’t think I’m at that stage yet.

“It’s something I’ll tackle when I wake up one day and feel truly ready.

“It won’t be this year - maybe 2026, but I can’t say for sure.

“We all know how dangerous the TT can be. It’s the best thing in the world, but it can also be the worst.

“When I’m ready, I’ll be there - for sure.”

His father Milky aka Richard Quayle is among the best-known faces in the TT paddock.

He debuted at the TT in 1997 and became just the third Manxman to win a race at the event. He remains the most recent.

But Milky also knows the perils of the TT, having crashed terribly at Ballaspur. He retired shortly after.

Milky is now the rider liaison officer, as well as a bus driver on the Mountain Course throughout the rest of the year.

He’ll be keeping an eye on his son’s progress in the Superstock Championship this year ahead of a possible TT debut next year.