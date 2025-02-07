Milky Quayle’s son addresses when he’ll tackle the Isle of Man TT

Milky Quayle's son discusses possible TT debut

Milky Quayle
Milky Quayle

The son of Milky Quayle could follow in his father’s footsteps at the Isle of Man TT - but not yet.

Illiam Quayle made his British Superstock Championship debut at Oulton Park in September.

He will again be a part of the Superstock grid in 2025 but questions about the TT have already started.

‘I don’t know, really,” Illiam told Isle of Man Today.

“Obviously, that’s where we want to get to, but I personally don’t think I’m at that stage yet.

“It’s something I’ll tackle when I wake up one day and feel truly ready.

“It won’t be this year - maybe 2026, but I can’t say for sure.

“We all know how dangerous the TT can be. It’s the best thing in the world, but it can also be the worst.

“When I’m ready, I’ll be there - for sure.”

His father Milky aka Richard Quayle is among the best-known faces in the TT paddock.

He debuted at the TT in 1997 and became just the third Manxman to win a race at the event. He remains the most recent.

But Milky also knows the perils of the TT, having crashed terribly at Ballaspur. He retired shortly after.

Milky is now the rider liaison officer, as well as a bus driver on the Mountain Course throughout the rest of the year.

He’ll be keeping an eye on his son’s progress in the Superstock Championship this year ahead of a possible TT debut next year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia fire back at Michelin as Jorge Martin crash dispute intensifies
Jorge Martin
RR News
1h ago
Milky Quayle’s son addresses when he’ll tackle the Isle of Man TT
Milky Quayle
F1 News
2h ago
Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season seven
Netflix cameras capturing content during F1 2024
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber to auction off 2025 F1 launch car
F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February
F1 News
3h ago
Another Magnussen in F1? Kevin’s brother graduates to single-seaters
Luca Magnussen (MSV)

More News

MotoGP Feature
3h ago
The good - and the bad - from every manufacturer at MotoGP Sepang test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli rejects idea he’s “replacing” Lewis Hamilton: “He’s done so much”
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia predicts shock No2 manufacturer behind Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
4h ago
New three-rider line-up announced spanning Supersport, Superstock, Sportbike
JDR
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Ducati have a big problem - but it’s an even bigger headache for everybody else
Marc Marquez