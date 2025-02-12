Davey Todd announces new sponsor to provide fans with more access than ever

Davey Todd has announced a major new sponsorship.

“I am now an OnlyFans athlete,” he confirmed.

“OnlyFans has given me an awesome platform to share exclusive content with you guys.

“Trackside, I’ll bring you into the debriefs, share insight into what goes on in the pit garage at the Isle of Man TT and BSB races.

“Also when I come home, and in the gym, I’ll take you with me.

“I’ll show you what training plans I am working through, what diet I am working through, and also what I get up to in the week.

“Training on the motocross bike, the super motorbike, and everything else in between.”

OnlyFans has established itself as a partner of athletes in the motorsports world for some time.

They will now feature alongside Todd, the Isle of Man TT race winner.

Todd’s BSB plans dramatically changed earlier this week when it was confirmed that he and Peter Hickman would not ride for FHO Racing.

Todd and Hickman will instead form the new 8Ten Racing rider duo, with BMW Motorrad support.