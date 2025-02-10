Former Isle of Man TT racer jailed for 18 years

Connor Behan, a past competitor at the Isle of Man TT, has been jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl in Northwich.

33-year-old Behan – of Heath Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme – was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Chester Crown Court last Friday (7 February) having been found guilty in December of multiple counts of rape against a girl under the age of 13.

Behan was also found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and engaging in sexual activities in the presence of a child on multiple occasions. He was not found guilty of a further count of sexual touching against a child under the age of 13.

Cheshire Police began investigating Behan, who had raced at the Isle of Man TT in 2014 and 2015 (as well as the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix), in 2022 after the victim made a disclosure to a teacher at her school. They said that he had begun assaulting her in 2019 when she was seven.

“Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and courage shown throughout this investigation and trial,” said Cheshire Police’s Det Sgt Scott Graves said when Behan was convicted on 18 December 2024.

“Sadly there are no winners in this case, however I truly hope this result will provide her closure.

“I would also like to thank my team and all those involved in securing this verdict – an immense amount of work has gone into ensuring the victim and other innocent children are safeguarded from what is an extremely dangerous sexual predator.

“Behan sexually abused his victim for a sustained period of time – he showed no remorse, denying everything throughout the investigation.

“Thankfully, the jury were able to see through his lies, and he will finally be held accountable for what he’s done.

“I hope this result will allow the victim to eventually move on with her life, now that Behan will be unable to hurt her ever again.”