Manx Grand Prix winner, and ex-RAF man, dies aged 82

Paddy Reid set a record for average speed

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Paddy Reid, a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix, has died aged 82.

The sad news was first reported by Isle of Man Today.

Reid, who was also in the RAF, won the Senior GP in 1973.

He set a new record average speed of 96.89mph in his victory, which came more than three minutes ahead of the runner-up.

The first 100mph lap at the Manx Grand Prix had only been set two days prior to Reid’s record for the record average speed.

The day before Reid’s major motorcycle racing triumph, he finished as runner-up in the lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix.

Reid only raced three times on the Mountain Course. He finished eighth, second and first.

In 2023, he was guest of honour for the Centenary Manx Grand Prix.

Reid never raced at the Isle of Man TT.

The thoughts of everyone are with Reid’s loved ones.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
11m ago
Revealed: The key design decision Ferrari have made for Lewis Hamilton’s car
Ferrari
MotoGP Results
55m ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)
Fermin Aldeguer, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin’s replacement makes a promise which is key to MotoGP title defence
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: "Everything was new, big responsibility" to develop a bike
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
RR News
1h ago
Manx Grand Prix winner, and ex-RAF man, dies aged 82
Manx Grand Prix

More News

RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd announces new sponsor to provide fans with more access than ever
Davey Todd
F1 Feature
1h ago
Alex Albon faces make-or-break test against Carlos Sainz
Alex Albon will partner Carlos Sainz at Williams
MotoGP
7h ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
8h ago
2025 MotoGP official Buriram test: How to follow today
Yamaha
WSBK News
11h ago
2025 Ducati WorldSBK livery revealed
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aruba.it Racing Ducati team launch. Credit: Ducati.