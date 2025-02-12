Manx Grand Prix winner, and ex-RAF man, dies aged 82

Paddy Reid, a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix, has died aged 82.

The sad news was first reported by Isle of Man Today.

Reid, who was also in the RAF, won the Senior GP in 1973.

He set a new record average speed of 96.89mph in his victory, which came more than three minutes ahead of the runner-up.

The first 100mph lap at the Manx Grand Prix had only been set two days prior to Reid’s record for the record average speed.

The day before Reid’s major motorcycle racing triumph, he finished as runner-up in the lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix.

Reid only raced three times on the Mountain Course. He finished eighth, second and first.

In 2023, he was guest of honour for the Centenary Manx Grand Prix.

Reid never raced at the Isle of Man TT.

The thoughts of everyone are with Reid’s loved ones.