Fastest Isle of Man TT lap on an Aprilia, a Norton, an MV Agusta, revealed

Revealing the fastest lap at Isle of Man TT of every bike manufacturer

Josh Brookes
Josh Brookes

The riders who claimed the fastest Isle of Man TT lap for each manufacturer have been revealed.

The fastest-ever lap around the Mountain Course was set two years ago by Peter Hickman.

His 136.358mph lap won him the Superstock TT in 2023. It was also the fastest that anyone has gone on a BMW.

Michael Dunlop, whose 29 wins at the TT is unsurpassed, set his personal best lap in unusual circumstances.

His 135.970mph lap came last year in the Superbike race. He was cruising to a win until a strange visor issue forced him to stop. Dunlop surrendered the win but set his best-ever lap while trying to recover.

It is the fastest anyone has ridden a Honda at the TT.

ManufacturerLap recordRiderYearClass
BMW136.358mphPeter Hickman2023Superstock
Honda135.970mphMichael Dunlop2024Superbike
Kawasaki134.918mphDean Harrison2018Senior
Suzuki133.096mphMichael Dunlop2017Superbike
Yamaha132.703mphJames Hillier2023Senior
Norton131.745mphJosh Brookes2018Senior
Aprilia130.872mphMike Browne2024Senior
Triumph130.219mphPeter Hickman2023Supersport
Ducati128.785mphDavey Todd2024Supersport
MV Agusta126.083mphPeter Hickman2015Supersport

Dean Harrison's 134.918mph was a lap record which stood for just six days in 2018.

It remains a Kawasaki record. Harrison set it while leading five-and-a-half of the six-lap Senior TT - but he lost out to Hickman.

The Suzuki record also belongs to Dunlop, from eight years ago.

James Hillier's 132.703mph lap two years ago was the fastest-ever on a Yamaha.

Josh Brookes set the quickest-ever time on a Norton. He completed a 131.745mph lap in 2018 then reacted: "The Norton is a fans favourite and I’ve loved racing it for all of you."

Mike Browne was sixth in last year's Senior TT. But his 130.872mph lap was the best of any Aprilia rider ever.

Hickman also has the record times on a Triumph and an MV Agusta.

His 130.219mph lap on a Triumph came despite defeat to Dunlop in the 2023 Supersport TT.

Hickman's 126.083mph lap on an MV Agusta stretches back a decade.

Davey Todd set the fastest-ever lap around the Isle of Man TT on a Ducati last year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

