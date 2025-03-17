Isle of Man TT veteran returns for 2025 but in scaled back programme

Seven-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Rutter will return to the event in 2025, but will only take part in the Suprtwin class for the Bathams Racings squad.

Rutter, a veteran of 91 starts, has been running the Bathams Racing team in recent years and has expanded to be a two-rider outfit to also field Craig Neve.

At the 2024 TT, Rutter took part in the the Superbike and Supertwin races, having opted out of the Superstock class.

He took two top 10 finishes in the Superbike and Senior races, while he was seventh and 13th in the Supertwin class.

For 2025, he will focus exclusively on the Supertwin class, in which he will race a Yamaha R7.

Rutter says the decision to scale back his racing involvement at the TT this year was made after last year’s event as he doesn’t feel splitting his focus as a competitor and team owner is fair on Neve.

“Sitting on the grid for a Superbike race at the TT is the ultimate and there’s simply no better feeling than doing six laps around the Mountain Course,” he said.

“But while I was over the moon with a couple of top ten finishes last year, I knew it was the right time to stop riding a Superbike at the TT and look at the bigger picture.

“It’s difficult running a team at the top level and you have to give it 100% time and effort otherwise you won’t succeed. Me racing in all the classes at the TT means that an element of that has been taken away and that’s not fair on Craig.

“My BMW last year was capable of winning but I’m not getting any younger and I’m not getting any faster so it’s the right time to give my place on the grid to another rider and give Craig the full support he should be receiving.”

Neve will race Honda machinery in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes, with Rutter bringing in help from Ray Stringer on the team side.

He will also ride Triumphs in the Supersport class.

Last year’s TT didn’t go to plan for Neve, who crashed at Greeba Castle during qualifying and injured his knee.

He contested the opening Supersport race before withdrawing from the rest of the event.

“After the breakthrough I’d made in 2023, I was looking to really push on last year and crack the top six, but it obviously turned out to be major disappointment after the practice crash so the aim for 2025 is to get back to where we were two years ago,” said 34-year-old Neve.

“I’d like to better the results and speeds from then and staying with the same team for the third consecutive year is a huge boost.”