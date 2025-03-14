Ex-racer, MotoGP TV pundit announces surprise 2025 Isle of Man TT plans

Michael Laverty will enter TT 2025 with Ian Hutchinson, Mike Browne

Michael Laverty, MotoGP 2024
Michael Laverty, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Michael Laverty has announced that his MLav Racing team will enter road racing in 2025 and will field Ian Hutchinson at the Isle of Man TT.

The former British Superbike and MotoGP rider, who has been a mainstay of TNT’s grand prix coverage in recent years, currently fields a team in Moto3.

But he is set to expand his MLav Racing operation into road racing in 2025, which was accidentally announced ahead of schedule on Friday during TNT’s Argentina GP coverage.

Laverty will field BMW machinery for 17-time TT winner Hutchinson, as well as double podium finisher Mike Browne, at the North West 200 and the TT.

Speaking on TNT on Friday, Laverty said: “We are putting a team in the Isle of Man TT and the North West 200 this year.

“We will have a couple of quality riders on board... it will be Ian Hutchinson and Irish rider Mike Browne. So, we will hopefully be officially announcing it in the next week or so.

“We will be on BMW powered machinery, I am working on the livery at the moment and one of the deadlines is today for RST to leathers to produce the suits in time for testing.”

Hutchinson raced on the roads in 2024 with the Pagetts Racing squad on Honda machinery, reuniting with the team he took his historic five-in-a-week success back in 2010.

A difficult 2024 saw Hutchinson struggle to a best of 12th in the Senior TT.

Browne made his debut at the TT in 2019 and has quickly a leading name at the event.

Last year he took a podium in the second Supertwin race, while he breached the top six in the Senior TT aboard an Aprilia and set the fastest-ever lap for the Italian brand at the TT last year.

Browne took his maiden podium at the TT in 2023 in the Supertwin class.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

RR News
2m ago
Ex-racer, MotoGP TV pundit announces surprise 2025 Isle of Man TT plans
Michael Laverty, MotoGP 2024
MotoGP News
26m ago
Miguel Oliveira: MotoGP’s Pirelli switch ‘by far’ the biggest technical change
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
“Head-scratching” as Racing Bulls out-pace Red Bull in F1 Australian GP practice
Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez edges Johann Zarco in FP1, Pecco Bagnaia 16th
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
3h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
3h ago
Sandbagging among F1 rivals? Lewis Hamilton “closing gap” on Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
4h ago
Red Bull’s grim ‘maximum aim’ for F1 opener after Friday struggles
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia warned that “a sign” is tempting Marc Marquez’s fate
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia