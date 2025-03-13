Michael Dunlop included in Carl Cox Motorsport’s “biggest and most diverse” rider roster

2025 will see the “biggest and most diverse” roster of riders supported by Carl Cox Motorsport, headlined by road racing star Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop’s MD Racing team will feature backing from global music star Cox once again this year as the Ballymoney rider aims for a landmark 30th Isle of Man TT win in 2025.

He’s not the only road racer on the Carl Cox Motorsport roster for this year, though, with Australian David Johnson also included for his road racing campaign this year.

Women racers Billee Fuller and Avalon Biddle, both from New Zealand, add to the internationality of the 2025 roster as they take part in the WorldWCR series. Both riders have passed through the Carl Cox Motorsport Cup in New Zealand on their respective paths to now racing in the WorldSBK paddock.

Tom Bramich will also race with Carl Cox Motorsport backing this year in the Australian Supersport Championship.

Moving from two wheels to three, there are four supported sidecar crews this year: Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes; John Holden and Phil Knapton; Barry Smith and Stuart Dawe; and Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop – the latter two outfits running under the Carl Cox Motorsport NZ Sidecar Team banner.

Cox himself will also be racing this year in his Plymouth Barracuda-styled drag racer, the ‘Coxy Cuda’.

“2025 sees our biggest and most diverse lineup of Carl Cox Motorsport riders ever, I just get carried away and love it,” said Carl Cox.

“What Michael achieved last year was incredible; it means more than just racing and results and we were so happy for him.

“Our sidecar teams continue to amaze me with the efforts they put into this unique sport, and it will be exciting to see how our talented Kiwi girls get on in the WCR series.

“The biggest challenge will be trying to see everyone race, get down the strip myself alongside a residency in Ibiza and global touring… it’s going to be another busy year!”