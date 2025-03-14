Davey Todd names “biggest goal” of 2025 - and what he’s “gutted” about

Davey Todd accepts that matching his magnificent 2024 accomplishments will be a tough ask.

Todd established himself as a road racing star in 2024 with his breakthrough year.

As well as claiming a second National Superstock title, he achieved multiple feats on the roads.

He edged Peter Hickman in the Superstock TT on the Isle of Man, then won the prestigious Senior TT too.

Todd won three races at the North West 200, three at Armoy which included setting a new lap record, and retained his Solo title at the Southern 100.

“It’s hard to top last year because we had a fantastic year winning the Superstock title, winning at the Southern, Armoy, two TT wins and three North West wins,” Todd told the Belfast Newsletter.

“So it was a pretty good year, but there’s still a few bits that I missed out on – Superbike wins at the North West are a big thing and I really wanted to come back and battle Glenn Irwin.

“I’m actually gutted that Glenn’s not continuing, so I can’t battle him for them, but I still want to win those races.”

Irwin announced his retirement from road racing ahead of 2025, having won 11 consecutive Superbike races at the North West 200.

He is the most successful rider in the event’s history but won’t be returning to compete against Todd.

Davey Todd confirms 'biggest goal'

Todd is instead laser-focused on his primary goal for 2025.

“I want to come back to the North West and win races, I want more TT wins at the end of the day as well – that’s the biggest goal,” he confirmed.

“And then moving up to the Superbike class at BSB is going to be a big challenge for sure, but it’s also something that I’ve been desperate to do for the last few years.”

Todd will, at least, lock horns with Irwin in the British Superbike Championship.

After missing out on a race seat with TAS Racing last year, Todd will step up from the Superstock class as the reigning champion.

Todd is teaming with Hickman in their newly-formed 8TEN Racing team in BSB and on the roads, after they both abruptly left FHO Racing.

Todd’s eyes are on the prize at the TT but he knows his teammate Hickman, who has 14 wins around the Mountain Course, will become an adversary.

Michael Dunlop will also return aiming to add to his tally of 29 wins, after setting a new record last year.