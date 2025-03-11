Ramsey Sprint cancelled at 2025 Isle of Man TT

The Ramsey Sprint will not take place at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Financial and logistical issues have prohibited its inclusion in the 2025 event, organisers confirmed.

A statement from Straightliners said: "After many weeks of soul searching, Straightliners have had to make the decision not to run the Ramsey Sprint in 2025.

"Some of our crews have been involved with the event since its resurrection in 1978 and we have been involved with the event from that time. It truly is an iconic event on the calendar each year, but it has become more difficult each year to stage.

“With the new TT race program impacting all the satellite events during the TT we now find that getting traders and catering units is almost impossible, with the remaining catering units left after covid preferring to go trackside for the fortnight’s racing with racing most days.

"In 2020 Straightliners took out a 10-year lease on Melbourne Raceway near York. This was a derelict Drag Racing Track, and we have invested heavily in this venture along with public funding. During this winter we have bought new state-of-the-art timing gear from America and a new 100 kva Generator.

"This has left us with enough capital to get our insurance and permits in place for our 2025 events but sadly not enough to pay the £7,800 ferry bill to get the team to the island payable by the end of Feb.

“We would like to thank the DOI for their help with funding in the past and the Ramsey Commissioners for their help with the event infrastructure without this help the event could not take place.

"We hope to be Back in 2026 with the Ramsey sprint at the TT with a free-to-watch and free-to-enter event and we are actively seeking sponsors to make this happen."

The Ramsey Sprint is a drag race held during the TT, which is open to anyone with a motorcycle.

Participants compete over one mile.

The Ramsey Sprint traditionally attracts bike fans who have flocked to the Isle of Man to watch the TT.

But, the 2025 Isle of Man TT will now go ahead without this popular side attraction.