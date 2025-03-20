Race winning superbike could be yours for less than £70,000

An ex-V&M Racing Honda RC45 is currently for sale for less than £70,000.

V&M Honda RVF750R RC45. Credit: The Bike Specialists.
V&M Honda RVF750R RC45. Credit: The Bike Specialists.

If you’ve ever fancied owning a race-winning superbike, this could be your chance, with an ex-V&M Racing Honda RVF750R RC45 up for sale.

At £64,995, it’s hard to call it ‘cheap’, but for an ex-racer – and ex-race winner at that – it’s not a bad price The Bike Specialists have put it up for.

This particular model was first raced in 1995, a year in which it finished third in the Senior TT in the hands of Steve Ward and in which Terry Rymer took it to victory in a British Championship race at Brands Hatch.

Its final year of racing came in 1997, when, in the hands of Michael Rutter, it finished second in the Formula 1 TT and took a victory at the North West 200.

The point is, it’s a bike with pedigree, as you might expect of something to come from the V&F team of Jack Valentine and Steve Mellor, even if they were perhaps better known for their tuning prowess of 600cc Supersport-spec engines.

As for the RVF750R RC45, it was the successor to the famous VFR750R RC30, winner of the first two World Superbike Championships with Fred Merkel in 1988 and 1989.

The RC45 itself took the title in 1997 thanks to John Kocinski, a title which would prove to be the last for a 750cc four-cylinder bike in the series, as two titles for the 1,000cc Ducati came in 1998 and 1999, followed up by another Honda title – but this time with Colin Edwards aboard the 1,000cc V-twin Honda VTR1000 SP.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
4m ago
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 to get race debut this year
Nicolas Zavoli & Giovanni Baggi with 2025 Ducati Panigale V4. Credit: Aviobike WRS.
RR News
19m ago
Race winning superbike could be yours for less than £70,000
V&M Honda RVF750R RC45. Credit: The Bike Specialists.
MotoGP News
1h ago
How will Giacomo Agostini react if Marc Marquez beats his all time record?
Marc Marquez, Giacomo Agostini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Key “personal preferences” on Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP bike identified
Marc Marquez's #93 Ducati Desmosedici GP25, 2025 Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins “tried power delivery like a Moto2 bike” before soft tyre gamble at Argentine MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

WSBK News
3h ago
Second Jonathan Rea Yamaha World Superbike replacement announced
Jason O'Halloran, YART Yamaha 2025. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc teases “step forward” from Ferrari at F1 Chinese GP
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales “found a better base”, bags first KTM MotoGP points
Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
5h ago
Martin Brundle shares emotional tribute to F1 legend Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen makes glum ‘just a fact’ admission about McLaren
Max Verstappen