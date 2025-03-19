Isle of Man TT makes decision about Red Arrows

The Red Arrows will return to performing at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The world famous aeroplanes will take to the sky above Douglas Bay on Thursday 5 June at 7.30pm.

There had been concern that the Red Arrows would skip the TT when their original published schedule did not include the event.

But that fear has quickly been allayed by confirmation that the incredible performers will again be a part of the iconic road racing event.

The renowned Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will perform their breathtaking manoeuvres, showcasing precision flying, seamless formations, and awe-inspiring aerobatics that have made them a global icon.

With their exhilarating performances that captivate audiences worldwide, the Red Arrows have become synonymous with the TT festival, adding an extra layer of excitement to the world’s greatest road race event.

As thousands of visitors descend upon the Isle of Man for two weeks of high-octane racing, the airshow provides a moment of sheer spectacle, cementing itself as one of the highlights of the festival.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best vantage points along Douglas Promenade and the surrounding areas, where they can take in the stunning aerial acrobatics in full view.

The display promises to deliver another unforgettable experience, marking another thrilling chapter in the long-standing relationship between the Isle of Man TT Races and the Red Arrows.

Adding to an already action-packed TT entertainment schedule, fans can also look forward to a spectacular fireworks display over Douglas Bay on the evening of Senior Race Day, Saturday 7 June at 11pm.

Lighting up the night sky with a colourful and vibrant finale, the fireworks will bring TT 2025 to a memorable close.