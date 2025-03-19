Alastair Seeley announces 2025 North West 200 Supersport ride

Alastair Seeley will race a Kawasaki in the Supersport class at this year’s North West 200.

Alastair Seeley with CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki. Credit: Facebook/Kawasaki Team Green.
The 2025 North West 200 will see Alastair Seeley return to the Supersport class aboard Kawasaki machinery.

The Carrickfergus rider announced earlier this year that he would be returning to the famous road racing event in 2025, after missing the 2024 edition, with a BMW prepared by the SMS/Nicholl Oils team in the 1,000cc classes.

Today’s (19 March) announcement that Seeley will also race in the Supersport class with a CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, meaning he will contest seven races at this year’s North West 200.

Seeley is the rider with the most recent victory at the North West on a Supersport-class Kawasaki, that win coming in 2018 when he rode for the Gearlink team.

Having now amassed 13 wins in the Supersport class and 29 overall at the North West, Seeley will be targeting a landmark 30th win this year.

In 2025, Seeley will be up against the likes of Davey Todd on the Padgett’s Honda and Michael Dunlop, who seems set to race a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class this year having raced one at the Daytona 200 earlier this month, finishing ninth overall.

It was Todd who took victory on a Panigale V2 in last year’s second Supersport race. He was also among the favourites to win the first race, but crashed with Adam McLean on the opening lap; Richard Cooper ultimately took victory on the Russell Racing Yamaha.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

