John McGuinness: “If there was somebody faster, they’d get a Honda ride”

John McGuinness has insisted that his speed warrants a Honda ride at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The legendary racer will be returning for the 24th time to the TT, in his 35th year of racing.

His 23 wins around the Mountain Course have only been bettered by Joey Dunlop (26) and Michael Dunlop (29).

But McGuinness is now 52-years-old - although he still managed a P5 finish in last year’s Senior TT.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful to anybody else,” McGuinness told the Belfast Newsletter.

“But if there was somebody potentially a lot faster than I was, then they’d get a Honda ride, wouldn’t they?

“To me, to line up on the grid with my Honda shirt on, I’m proud of that and nobody can take that away from me.

“My role now is slightly changing, I still get to ride the bikes and it’s lovely that Honda just go ‘there’s a bike, enjoy it, wherever you finish we’ll support you’, and I hope I can bring more than just a result for the brand.”

McGuinness will be back on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade at the North West 200 and the TT this year.

Dean Harrison - who has won three times at the TT - is McGuiness’ Honda Racing UK teammate.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see the brand right back at the sharp end, especially with Dean,” McGuinness said.

“Dean doesn’t mince his words, he gets on with the job and he pushes hard, he pushes right to the end of the envelope on any bike he’s on.”