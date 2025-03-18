John McGuinness: “If there was somebody faster, they’d get a Honda ride”

John McGuinness on his "slightly changing" role at Isle of Man TT

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

John McGuinness has insisted that his speed warrants a Honda ride at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The legendary racer will be returning for the 24th time to the TT, in his 35th year of racing.

His 23 wins around the Mountain Course have only been bettered by Joey Dunlop (26) and Michael Dunlop (29).

But McGuinness is now 52-years-old - although he still managed a P5 finish in last year’s Senior TT.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful to anybody else,” McGuinness told the Belfast Newsletter.

“But if there was somebody potentially a lot faster than I was, then they’d get a Honda ride, wouldn’t they?

“To me, to line up on the grid with my Honda shirt on, I’m proud of that and nobody can take that away from me.

“My role now is slightly changing, I still get to ride the bikes and it’s lovely that Honda just go ‘there’s a bike, enjoy it, wherever you finish we’ll support you’, and I hope I can bring more than just a result for the brand.”

McGuinness will be back on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade at the North West 200 and the TT this year.

Dean Harrison - who has won three times at the TT - is McGuiness’ Honda Racing UK teammate.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see the brand right back at the sharp end, especially with Dean,” McGuinness said.

“Dean doesn’t mince his words, he gets on with the job and he pushes hard, he pushes right to the end of the envelope on any bike he’s on.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
46m ago
Lando Norris takes aim at George Russell’s “mentality” amid McLaren pace debate
George Russell and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
49m ago
Timeline advised for Jorge Martin return from worrying injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
“Embarrassing” for Lewis Hamilton to be beaten by Williams in Australia, says F1 pundit
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
RR News
1h ago
John McGuinness: “If there was somebody faster, they’d get a Honda ride”
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals encouraging Mercedes conclusion after F1 Australian GP
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio ‘wants the video’ of his ‘inventive’ Johann Zarco overtake
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Last minute setup change blamed for Liam Lawson’s nightmare Australian GP
Liam Lawson
F1 News
4h ago
Martin Brundle delivers “spectacularly mature” Kimi Antonelli verdict after Australia
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
5h ago
Theory touted why Alex Marquez could stay ahead of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP 2025
Alex Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
WSBK News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega: “Good feeling didn’t arrive” at Portimao World Superbike test
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.