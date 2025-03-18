Northern Irish team adds fresh Italian talent to 2025 Isle of Man TT roster

Parker Transport Racing has announced an expansion to three riders for this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Ryan Cringle. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
The 2025 Isle of Man TT races will see Ballycastle-based Parker Transport Racing expand its roster to three riders, with a new Italian talent joining the team for the biggest road racing event of the year.

The Northern Irish team will field Jamie Cringle and Ryan Cringle alongside Andrea Majola in the Supersport class at this year’s TT, with all three on Yamaha R6s.

The Cringle brothers raced for the team last year, racing only the first Supersport race due to the schedule delays.

Ryan proved the quicker of the two, finishing 17th and setting a best lap of 123.445mph; while Jamie was 29th and set a best lap of 120.979mph.

“We were really impressed with Jamie [Cringle] and Ryan’s [Cringle] performances at last year’s TT, setting their personal best Supersport lap times and we know they are very capable riders, so we’re delighted to have them on board again,” said team owner Gerry Parker.

“They’re two fantastic riders with an abundance of skill and are great people to work with too so we’ll hopefully help them move further up the leaderboard in 2025.”

He added: “Ryan really impressed us last year bringing home a top 16 position in our first TT whilst Jamie will get lots more track time and experience this year as he will make his debut at the North West 200 and, all being well, a few short circuit meetings throughout the year.”

About 34-year-old Majola, who will be a TT debutant this year, Parker said that the Italian had caught his eye at the Manx Grand Prix last year, where Majola won the Junior race.

Like the Cringle brothers, Majola will race a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class, but he will also be out in the 1,000cc races on a Yamaha R1 prepared by Parker Transport Racing.

“With regards to Andrea [Majola], we travelled to the Manx Grand Prix last year as spectators and we watched him riding really well, even with the weather against him,” Parker said.

“He went on to win and pull away from the rest of the field and we think he is a very fit and capable rider who is perfect for our team.

“He’ll also be Yamaha mounted for the two Supersport races and we’re building him a new Yamaha R1 for the 1000cc races at the TT so we can’t wait to see him on our machinery.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

