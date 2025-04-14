Michael Dunlop on a Ducati; Isle of Man TT Supersport top 20 revealed

Michael Dunlop is set to campaign a Ducati in the Supersport races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, as the top 20 seeded starters for the class have been revealed.

The 29-time TT winner - the event’s most successful rider ever now - has been the dominant force in the Supersport class, winning the last six contests for that spec of machinery since 2022.

In recent years he has found success on Yamaha machinery, but has spent the winter teasing a Ducati assault for 2025.

First seen testing the Panigale V2 at Jerez during a World Superbike test day, Dunlop raced the bike at the Daytona 200 in early March - finishing ninth in his debut at the event.

Yet to formally announce his plans for the Supersport races at TT 2025, the top 20 seeded starters order has listed Dunlop on a Ducati.

He will go from sixth in the two four-lap Supersport races this year, the first of which will open the race week action on the Isle of Man.

Paul Jordan will go from first on the road on the Jackson Racing Honda, while Dean Harrison will launch from third on the factory Honda.

James Hillier is currently listed as a TBC, though he will start from fifth if he can sort a ride following WTF Racing’s withdrawal.

He is currently being touted to renew ties with Bournemouth Kawasaki for at least the Supersport races.

Peter Hickman will go from 10th on the road on his Trooper-liveried Triumph, while his 8TEN Racing team-mate in the big bike races has partnered back up with Padgetts Racing to ride a Honda.

Todd rode a Ducati V2 last year to a brace of podiums.

Conor Cummins, who goes from 11th, will ride a Ducati in Burrows Engineering colours, while Ian Hutchinson will also campaign a Ducati in the Supersport races.

He will go from 12th on the road and is listed as racing for Michael Laverty’s team, which has yet to be formally announced. Dominic Herberston will go from 13th, but hasn’t secured a ride in the class yet following WTF’s withdrawal.

2025 Isle of Man TT top 20 Supersport starters