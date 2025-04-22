Ben Birchall confirms new passenger for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Ben Birchall has confirmed he will race at the 2025 Isle of Man TT with a new passenger.

Patrick Rosney has joined Birchall Racing for this year’s Sidecar TT races.

Rosney finished fourth in the 2024 Sidecar TT, which was Ben’s first without his brother Tom Birchall by his side.

Tom and Ben Birchall had dominated the Sidecar TT with 14 victories and a further two podiums between 2012 and 2023.

A year ago, Ben continued his legacy alongside passenger Kevin Rousseau but they missed the first Sidecar TT after crashing at the Mountain Box.

They then finished second behind the Crowe brothers in the second Sidecar TT - it was Ben’s 17th podium and Rousseau’s first.

But Rosney, who previously competed alongside Lewis Blackstock, has now been recruited to race with Ben Birchall.

Ben Birchall said: “It’s taken a bit longer than anticipated but I’m delighted with the shape of the new team and having Paddy on board for the whole season, not just the TT, is a huge plus.

“Kevin was great last year, and he did a brilliant job, especially when you consider he’d never done a flying lap before last year, but he has World Championship commitments with another driver which means he could only race with me for a couple of meetings in the year.

“I totally understand and respect that, but I need, and want, to be competing regularly so when Paddy became available, he ticked all the boxes. I’ve known him since he started racing and Tom’s mentored him in previous years and we’ve travelled to meetings together, so he already knows everyone in the team and has fitted in great.

“We’re both feeling confident and it’s not just about this year, there’s a long-term plan in place. He doesn’t realise how good a passenger he is and he’s already helping me, so all the boxes are ticked this year and that’s important in sidecar racing especially for feeling both confident and comfortable.

“In the 20+ years with Tom, I never really had to think about anything and whilst I wouldn’t go as far as to say I became complacent, I’ve had to do a lot of learning very quickly since he retired.

“Knowing what’s required and what’s not required for the entire package, both on and away from the track, has become more evident these last 18 months as I have a lot more to think about now Tom’s not alongside me, so I’m thrilled to be in the situation I am now with Paddy.

“The desire to succeed at the TT is as strong as ever - the fire’s still burning and we’re in a really good place.”