Michael Dunlop highsides in Le Mans 24 Hours

Michael Dunlop has highsided in the Le Mans 24 Hours on Saturday night.

But his team was soon back out and racing again in the famous event.

At 8pm UK, four hours into the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship opening race, Dunlop’s team were running in P6.

They had qualified on Friday in 14th.

Michael Dunlop and Team LRP Poland faced a scare with a highside but the team is back out and currently in P6 👏#FIMEWC #24hMotos pic.twitter.com/BPzoXQ4LKt — FIM EWC (@FIM_EWC) April 19, 2025

Dunlop is representing Team LRP Poland alongside teammates Danny Webb, Enzo Boulom and Marek Szkopek.

They are campaigning in the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours on a BMW M1000RR.

Last year, Dunlop was 16th overall at the same race representing the French TR27 team on a Honda Fireblade.

Now on BMW machinery, this race represents the start of a run of important occasions for Dunlop.

His road racing season will begin with the North West 200, then take him to the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop won for the 29th time at the TT last year, finally breaking his uncle Joey’s record.

He will be back for more this year, after the riders’ seeding and machinery were revealed.