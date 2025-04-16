Michael Dunlop set for BMW return at Isle of Man TT as top 20 Superbike starters revealed

Michael Dunlop is set to ride BMW machinery in the 2025 Isle of Man TT Superbike and Superstock classes as the top 20 seeded riders for the big bike races are revealed.

Having campaigned Honda machinery in recent years with Hawk Racing, on which he won the Superbike race in 2023, Dunlop’s plans for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races has yet to be officially confirmed.

But recent test days have pointed at a return to BMW machinery, on which he has enjoyed six previous wins.

Dunlop will go from sixth on the road, while fellow TT legend John McGuinness will take off from number one on the factory Honda in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes.

McGuinness will make his 112th TT start in the Superbike race this year.

David Johnson will go from two on the road on the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, while Jamie Coward moves up to third on the road as he switches to BMW machinery with KTS Racing.

Dean Harrison has moved down to fourth on the road as he looks for more podium success on the factory Honda, while Jamies Hillier is fifth - though is currently without a ride following WTF Racing’s withdrawal.

Josh Brookes will return for a third-successive TT for the first time in his career and will be looking to build on his podium in last year’s Senior.

The double British Superbike champion goes from seventh on the road with Jackson Racing on a Honda, with last year’s Superstock and Senior race winner Davey Todd at eight on the 8TEN Racing BMW.

Mike Browne will start ninth on the road on the new MLav Racing BMW, while Peter Hickman is at 10 on the sister 8TEN Racing BMW as he looks to add to his seven big bike race wins from the previous 10.

Home favourite Conor Cummins will start from 11 on the Burrows Engineering BMW, while 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson is at 12 on the second MLav Racing entry.

2025 Isle of Man TT Top 20 Superbike/Superstock/Senior starters