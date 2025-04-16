Michael Dunlop set for BMW return at Isle of Man TT as top 20 Superbike starters revealed

29-time TT winner’s big bike class plans yet to be confirmed

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
© Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop is set to ride BMW machinery in the 2025 Isle of Man TT Superbike and Superstock classes as the top 20 seeded riders for the big bike races are revealed.

Having campaigned Honda machinery in recent years with Hawk Racing, on which he won the Superbike race in 2023, Dunlop’s plans for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races has yet to be officially confirmed.

But recent test days have pointed at a return to BMW machinery, on which he has enjoyed six previous wins.

Dunlop will go from sixth on the road, while fellow TT legend John McGuinness will take off from number one on the factory Honda in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes.

McGuinness will make his 112th TT start in the Superbike race this year.

David Johnson will go from two on the road on the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, while Jamie Coward moves up to third on the road as he switches to BMW machinery with KTS Racing.

Dean Harrison has moved down to fourth on the road as he looks for more podium success on the factory Honda, while Jamies Hillier is fifth - though is currently without a ride following WTF Racing’s withdrawal.

Josh Brookes will return for a third-successive TT for the first time in his career and will be looking to build on his podium in last year’s Senior.

The double British Superbike champion goes from seventh on the road with Jackson Racing on a Honda, with last year’s Superstock and Senior race winner Davey Todd at eight on the 8TEN Racing BMW.

Mike Browne will start ninth on the road on the new MLav Racing BMW, while Peter Hickman is at 10 on the sister 8TEN Racing BMW as he looks to add to his seven big bike race wins from the previous 10.

Home favourite Conor Cummins will start from 11 on the Burrows Engineering BMW, while 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson is at 12 on the second MLav Racing entry.

2025 Isle of Man TT Top 20 Superbike/Superstock/Senior starters

Starting positionRiderTeam
1John McGuinnessHonda Racing
2David JohnsonPlatinum Club Racing Kawasaki
3Jamie CowardsKTS Racing BMW
4Dean HarrisonHonda Racing
5James HillierTBC
6Michael DunlopTBC
7Josh BrookesJackson Racing Honda
8Davey Todd8TEN Racing BMW
9Mike BrowneMLav Racing BMW
10Peter Hickman8TEN Racing BMW
11Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering BMW
12Ian HutchinsonMLav Racing BMW
13Dominic HerbertsonTBC
14Craig NeveBathams Racing Honda
15Rob HodsonSMT Racing Honda
16James HindNorth Lincs Components Honda
17Shaun AndersonTeam Classic Suzuki
18Phil CroweHandtrans/Nigel Appleyard/AgriWash UK BMW
19Nathan HarrisonH&H Motorcycles Honda
20Paul JordanJackson Racing Honda
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

