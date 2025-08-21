Manx Grand Prix rider remains in “serious” condition in event injuries update

Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that Garry Broughton remains in a “serious” condition following a crash during practice earlier this week.

Tuesday evening’s running at the Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged after an incident was reported on the course at Joey’s during the Lightweight/Supertwin session.

Organisers later confirmed that Garry Broughton was the rider involved and had been taken to Noble’s Hospital via airmed.

On Wednesday, his condition was described as “serious” and he remains so in an update issued by the Manx Grand Prix on Thursday evening, having been transferred to Aintree.

“At the time of issue, Garry’s condition is reported as serious and he continues to be monitored and receive treatment for injuries sustained,” read a brief statement.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The nature of his injuries has not be disclosed.

Broughton’s crash followed an incident on Monday evening for Andy McAllister, who suffered arm injuries in the off.

However, organisers have now confirmed that he has been discharged from hospital.

A third rider, James Walsh, was also hospitalised this week following a crash during practice for the Manx Grand Prix.

The newcomer came off his Aprilia Supertwin at Cruickshanks n Sunday and was taken to hospital to be treated for a hip injury.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He posted on his Facebook earlier this week that he was “heartbroken” at having to miss the rest of the event and felt he “let down” his team.

Action will continue this evening (21 August), with roads closing at 6pm local time.

The Senior/Supersport and Junior/Supertwin Manx Grand Prix bikes will be on track, as well as the Formula 1, Lightweight Classic, Historic Senior and Historic Junior machines for the Classic TT.