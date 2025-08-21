Manx Grand Prix rider remains in “serious” condition in event injuries update

Garry Broughton crashed earlier this week

Manx Grand Prix 2025
Manx Grand Prix 2025
© Isle of Man TT

Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that Garry Broughton remains in a “serious” condition following a crash during practice earlier this week.

Tuesday evening’s running at the Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged after an incident was reported on the course at Joey’s during the Lightweight/Supertwin session.

Organisers later confirmed that Garry Broughton was the rider involved and had been taken to Noble’s Hospital via airmed.

On Wednesday, his condition was described as “serious” and he remains so in an update issued by the Manx Grand Prix on Thursday evening, having been transferred to Aintree.

“At the time of issue, Garry’s condition is reported as serious and he continues to be monitored and receive treatment for injuries sustained,” read a brief statement.

The nature of his injuries has not be disclosed.

Broughton’s crash followed an incident on Monday evening for Andy McAllister, who suffered arm injuries in the off.

However, organisers have now confirmed that he has been discharged from hospital.

A third rider, James Walsh, was also hospitalised this week following a crash during practice for the Manx Grand Prix.

The newcomer came off his Aprilia Supertwin at Cruickshanks n Sunday and was taken to hospital to be treated for a hip injury.

He posted on his Facebook earlier this week that he was “heartbroken” at having to miss the rest of the event and felt he “let down” his team.

Action will continue this evening (21 August), with roads closing at 6pm local time.

The Senior/Supersport and Junior/Supertwin Manx Grand Prix bikes will be on track, as well as the Formula 1, Lightweight Classic, Historic Senior and Historic Junior machines for the Classic TT.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains why being “without references” at Hungarian MotoGP is good
7h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Michelin: Balaton Park “generates a lot of thermal stress” on MotoGP tyres
7h ago
Michelin tyre
RR News
Manx Grand Prix rider remains in “serious” condition in event injuries update
7h ago
Manx Grand Prix 2025
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Balaton Park layout creates “chances to overtake” in Hungarian MotoGP
8h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?
8h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’
8h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
8h ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
8h ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
9h ago
Kyle Busch
MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
9h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP