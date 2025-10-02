Isle of Man TT frontrunner in split with long-time team for 2026

The KTS Racing team has announced that it has parted ways with frontrunning Isle of Man TT rider Jamie Coward by mutual agreement ahead of the 2026 season.

Coward has been a member of the KTS squad since 2019 and was a move to allowed him to grow as a main presence on the international road racing scene.

Becoming a regular top six contender on big bike machinery at the Isle of Man TT with KTS, the highlight of both parties’ time together was a brace of podiums in the Supertwin class in 2019 and 2023.

In a brief statement, the team said: “We would like to announce that we have mutually agreed to part ways with Jamie Coward.

“Jamie has been an important part of our journey over the last six years, and we are grateful for the dedication, hard work, and passion he has shown during his time with the team, having stood on the podium at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200 Southern 100 and Armoy road races.

“We wish him every success for the future, both on and off the track.

“To our sponsors, supporters and fans - thank you as always for being part of the KTS Racing family.

“We’re excited for what’s to come and look forward to sharing the next chapter with you soon.”

Coward was forced to miss this year’s Isle of Man TT after suffering injury in a crash at the North West 200 a few weeks earlier.

Mike Browne elected to join the team for the event, having initially signed with Michael Laverty’s new MLav Racing entry.

In response to the statement issued by KTS, Coward said: “Just wanted to say thanks to all the KTS Racing Team.

“I can’t thank you enough for all the support that you’ve given me.”