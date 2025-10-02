Isle of Man TT frontrunner in split with long-time team for 2026

Jamie Coward and KTS racing have parted ways ahead of the 2026 racing season

Jamie Coward, Isle of Man TT
Jamie Coward, Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

The KTS Racing team has announced that it has parted ways with frontrunning Isle of Man TT rider Jamie Coward by mutual agreement ahead of the 2026 season.

Coward has been a member of the KTS squad since 2019 and was a move to allowed him to grow as a main presence on the international road racing scene.

Becoming a regular top six contender on big bike machinery at the Isle of Man TT with KTS, the highlight of both parties’ time together was a brace of podiums in the Supertwin class in 2019 and 2023.

In a brief statement, the team said: “We would like to announce that we have mutually agreed to part ways with Jamie Coward.

“Jamie has been an important part of our journey over the last six years, and we are grateful for the dedication, hard work, and passion he has shown during his time with the team, having stood on the podium at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200 Southern 100 and Armoy road races.

“We wish him every success for the future, both on and off the track.

“To our sponsors, supporters and fans - thank you as always for being part of the KTS Racing family.

“We’re excited for what’s to come and look forward to sharing the next chapter with you soon.”

Coward was forced to miss this year’s Isle of Man TT after suffering injury in a crash at the North West 200 a few weeks earlier.

Mike Browne elected to join the team for the event, having initially signed with Michael Laverty’s new MLav Racing entry.

In response to the statement issued by KTS, Coward said: “Just wanted to say thanks to all the KTS Racing Team.

“I can’t thank you enough for all the support that you’ve given me.”

In this article

Isle of Man TT frontrunner in split with long-time team for 2026
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
25m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
32m ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
1h ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
1h ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
2h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
3h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
3h ago
Alex Dunne