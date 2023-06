24 Hours of Spa 2023 entry list: Valentino Rossi among 71-car field

There will be 16 Mercedes cars, 14 Porsche cars, 13 Audi cars, 10 Lamborghini cars, 7 BMW cars, 5 Ferrari cars, 5 McLaren cars and 1 Aston Martin car at the famous endurance race on July 1-2.

MotoGP legend Rossi features as part of his second season on four wheels.

He is driving the #46 BMW alongside Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus, representing Team WRT.

Rossi and co won the Road to Le Mans, a support race to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, earlier this month so will be eyeing further glory.