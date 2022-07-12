Next three WRC rounds real opportunity for first WRC win, says Breen

This week’s Rally Estonia, next month’s Rally Finland and Ypres Rally in Belgium at the end of August are events Breen has sparkled on in the past, securing podium finishes on each with Hyundai Motorsport. But for team orders that were imposed by former Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo at those meetings, some believe the 32-year-old could have had at least one win to his name in the sport's top flight already.

The scenario of having to play second fiddle to a team-mate will not be repeated this time around, with Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle being handed free rein to push for a place on the top step of the podium - starting in Estonia.

“These are events we are familiar with, so OK the approach doesn’t change massively but of course I am expecting more from these events,” said Breen, who currently sits fifth in the overall standings. “The last couple have been tough – Sardinia aside – but at least we are heading to familiar events now.

“I know the lay of the land, I definitely feel more comfortable, and I don’t have anything to learn. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do, first of all in Estonia. We will try and carry it [that momentum] in to the next two rallies and through the rest of the season if we can,” he continued.

“All the points scoring opportunities are important. Each of them are as important as each other. The next couple of events definitely present bigger opportunities for us to take points, so we will be doing everything we can. And yeah, not having team orders is nice. I have been in a team where team orders dominated things for the last couple of years so it’s nice to be free in that regard and try and improve and learn and that’s definitely the objective going forward in these next few rallies.

“Nobody more than me – or Paul – wants to get that win. We are desperately, desperately searching for it and we are getting closer and closer. There have been opportunities where we have been close but no cigar, yet. Of course, Estonia presents an opportunity, as does Finland and Ypres and of course there are other events towards the end of the year, so we are definitely not going to be giving up on it – we will give it all that we have to make it happen.”

Breen was part of the M-Sport Ford test that took place over the weekend and he feels the Puma Rally1 is in a good place for the high-speed gravel tests that lie in wait at Rally Estonia. “Preparations went well and I found the car good from the beginning,” he said.

“We made some changes and the car became better as the day went on – I feel I have a good package and I can do more or less what I need to do, so let’s see how competitive it will be when the clock starts running this week but I think we are in good stead.”