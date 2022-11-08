Toyota under "less pressure" for home round in Japan - Latvala

After a two-year wait due to the global coronavirus health pandemic, the event finally makes its comeback to the competition after a hiatus stretching more than a decade.

Despite the drivers’, co-drivers’ and manufacturers’ trophies having already been wrapped up ahead of the season finale, Latvala admits the team he oversees will still be looking to cap off 2022 with victory in Toyota’s motherland.

“The return of Rally Japan to the World Rally Championship is something that we have been looking forward to for a long time and it will be very exciting for us to go and compete at the home rally of Toyota Gazoo Racing,” admitted the Finn.

“After such an amazing season for our team, it will be great to go there with a bit less pressure, to really enjoy it and put on a show for the fans with our GR Yaris Rally1 and try to get the best result possible.

“We need to be prepared for what looks like a very challenging rally on twisty mountain roads which are really narrow in places, and with autumn conditions and leaves on the road which will make it tricky for the drivers with a lot of grip changes,” he added.

The last time Rally Japan was staged in 2010, eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier – who will be joined at round 13 by new team-mate Vincent Landais – took the win.

Victory was gifted to him when Petter Solberg’s privately-run Citroen C4 World Rally Car suffered a steering problem in the closing stages, with Latvala rounding out the podium places.

Although that was on Japanese gravel, the Frenchman is confident of repeating the trick on Tarmac in a few days’ time following last month’s success on the same surface, albeit at Rally Spain.

“I’m really excited for Rally Japan. It was quite a big disappointment the last two years that this rally had to be cancelled as we definitely see it as a highlight for us as Toyota Gazoo Racing driver,” said Ogier.

“I love the country itself and have some good memories from there: I only competed there once before but it was a win, so there is also some pressure to try and keep my 100 per cent record!

“This rally will be totally different to before though, and probably quite a demanding one from what we have seen so far,” he continued.

“But I always like the challenge of a completely new rally where everybody starts from scratch and has to adapt as quickly as possible. I’m sure the experience is going to be a special one and I’m looking forward to it.”