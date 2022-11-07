Japan win would be launchpad for 2023 season, says Moncet

That is the view of their Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet who has so far celebrated victories on both loose and sealed surface events in the series’ new Rally1 era, with their last coming on September’s Acropolis Rally Greece at the hands of Thierry Neuville.

However, the bulk of these have come courtesy of 2019 World Champion Ott Tanak who, only last month, announced that he will be leaving the South Korean marque following Rally Japan after activating a clause to end his contract prematurely. But like Moncet, he too wants to conclude the year “on a high note”.

Despite losing out to Kalle Rovanpera in the race for the drivers’ title, and Toyota Gazoo Racing in the bid to be crowned manufacturers’ champions, Moncet reckons 2022 has been a success given the fact Hyundai was late to the Rally1 test and development party.

“We always expected this season to be difficult, as this is often the case when new regulations are introduced,” explained the Frenchman.

“Of course, we wanted to win the title, but I think we must still be pleased with our performance this year with our new Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

“It has brought us four victories – our joint-most in a single season – and has demonstrated pace on every surface.”

Postponed for two consecutive seasons owing to strict COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Rally Japan will finally take place this week. Making its return to the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2010, it switches from a gravel round to an asphalt counter.

For that reason, it presents a new challenge for teams, drivers and co-drivers alike – but Moncet is clear in his own mind about what he wants to achieve. “Our target [is] that our crews can get the best out of the car again in Japan and end the year in a strong and positive fashion,” he said.

“A fifth win would be an excellent way to conclude 2022 and could be the spark for a better season in 2023.”

Neuville echoed Moncet’s sentiments, saying: “We always want to finish in the highest place possible at the end of the season, as it gives you a nice feeling going into the winter break and helps motivate you for the next year.

“So, the target will be to give the best of ourselves, get the most out of the car, and then see where we end up.”