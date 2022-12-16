M-Sport nominates Fourmaux and Munster for WRC2 assault

Team Principal Richard Millener says the deal represents its commitment and faith in Fourmaux – one of their lead Rally1 drivers this season alongside Gus Greensmith and Hyundai returnee Craig Breen.

The young Frenchman is well-known to the feeder series and, in particular, the Fiesta Rally2; his most recent success behind the wheel of it came at Islas Canarias as part of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

On top of that, he has also claimed a total of 33 WRC2 stage wins and six WRC2 podiums, including three back-to-back podiums at Rallye Monte-Carlo from 2019 to 2021.

“I’m really pleased to be part of the team for the fourth year in a row, and I’m looking forward to being back in Monte Carlo next month,” said Fourmaux.

“We have the opportunity to do an event with the Fiesta Rally2 just after Christmas which will be perfect preparation for Monte Carlo.

“I want to say a big thank you to the team for giving me their trust and the opportunity to drive in 2023, and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Fourmaux is going to be joined on the season-opener by new recruit Gregoire Munster who will get his first taste of the Fiesta Rally2 supermini on the Monaco-based event.

Considered a proficient asphalt driver by the British squad, Munster finished first overall in the WRC2 Open and Junior categories at last month’s Rally Japan.

The Luxembourger also bagged two top-three finishes in the WRC2 Junior category at Rallye Monte-Carlo and Ypres Rally Belgium this year, albeit in Hyundai’s I20 N Rally2 car.

Munster said the move to M-Sport Ford was cemented following a recent visit to their HQ at Dovenby Hall, adding that it is “the best place to evolve as a driver”.

He said: “The plan for next year is to compete a lot of events in the Rally2, making use of my previous experience and discovering some events for the first time. I need to adapt to the car and want to perform well and get some good results.”

Millener admitted he was pleased to have Fourmaux on his books for another campaign and described the switch to WRC2 - which some undoubtedly will view as a demotion - as “an interesting challenge” for him.

“The best way we can promote the continued popularity of the Rally2 is by vying for the championship and this is something we think is very achievable,” he said.

“Adrien has seen success in WRC2 in the past and we know Monte Carlo is somewhere he can deliver results.

“I’m also looking forward to welcoming Gregoire to the team for the first time. It’s always nice to see new talent within our ranks and he has a strong record that we hope to build on.

“Gregoire gave a fantastic performance in Japan last month, and we will hope to see more of that when he joins us in Monte.”