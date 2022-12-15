Full-time WRC drive is a dream come true for Loubet

As part of the promotion, he will tackle all 13 rounds with Nicolas Gilsoul – the former co-driver to Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville.

The pair made their competitive debut together at Rallye National Hivernal du Dévoluy in France last weekend, and despite having to retire their Ford Fiesta Rally2 due to mechanical issues, it was deemed a successful test by Team Principal Richard Millener.

Loubet made seven appearances in the Puma Rally1 car this season and secured two fourth-place finishes on top of recording a fastest stage time that briefly moved him into the lead of Acropolis Rally Greece. Prior to joining M-Sport, Loubet was subjected to a frustrating spell in a 2C Competition Hyundai.

Now, though, he says the security of knowing where he stands from January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo is a huge weight lifted off his shoulders.

“It’s a dream come true for me, something that I have been dreaming about since I was a kid. To do my first full season, and to do the main passion in my life every weekend is something truly fantastic,” admitted Loubet.

“The full season takes off a lot of pressure because I know that I have 13 events to give me chance to show all my potential, and gives me the space to grow and learn.

“In 2023, my most important goal will be to finish every event, to gain experience and learn to know where we can push and go for maximum speed.



"To be an official driver and scoring manufacturer points for M-Sport is something I have always wanted, I am so pleased that M-Sport is believing in me like this,” he added.

It is hoped the experience Gilsoul brings that has contributed to 43 podiums and 13 World Rally victories will play a fundamental role in Loubet’s development as a Rally1 driver on all surfaces.

Apart from getting to know one another inside the cockpit, Gilsoul is also having to familiarise himself with the specific pace notes Loubet employs.

“I am very happy to be back in the WRC, especially with a really good package, with a young promising driver, top car and world champion teammates,” said the Belgian.

“The main thing as well for me is taking part in the entire WRC calendar. I met Pierre-Louis last year during a training camp in France, at that time he was in a tough situation and I have been impressed by his mental strength to be able to show his speed, especially this year.

“Last weekend we did a national rally together and straight away I felt his driving skill which was enough to convince me. It was important for me to drive with Pierre-Louis prior to Monte.

“He is using a personal pace note system that I have never experienced before, like in every sport you need to practice in race conditions to get used to it. We all know Monte is the most complicated rally to approach, so it is essential to avoid any doubt at the start of the season.”

Confirmation of Loubet’s full-time drive in 2023 comes nearly a week after Ott Tanak’s return to Cockermouth was announced.

“We have all been impressed with Pierre’s performances this year. He has continuously shown his willingness to learn from and surpass previous experiences and this is what makes him the perfect candidate for a full season,” said Team Principal Richard Millener.

“He is, of course, still early on in his Rally1 career, and this upcoming season will be pivotal for him.

“Pierre is a real team player and has quickly become a key member of the M-Sport family, and personally, I’m looking forward to seeing what we will achieve together next year; I sincerely hope we see him claim a very well-deserved first podium result.”