Ogier: Mastering Rally Sardinia has increased my love for it

Ogier is a four-time winner of the gravel counter, with his most recent success on the Mediterranean island coming back in 2021. It was something of a surprise result for the Frenchman given that he was tasked with opening the road on day one and sweeping the top layer of loose dirt clean for his rivals.

However, an excellent display of damage limitation was followed up by searing pace on the Saturday, and when Ott Tanak ripped a rear wheel of his car after clouting a rock, and Dani Sordo rolled out, the impossible became the possible.

Prior to that, Ogier clinched three consecutive perfect scores at the Italian event between 2013 and 2015 during his days as the lead driver in Volkswagen’s all-conquering World Rally squad. He sat out last year’s instalment as part of his car share programme with Toyota Gazoo Racing but returns this week despite a similar arrangement being in place with the Japanese marque for the current campaign.

“Sardinia is a rally that I have learned to love,” said Ogier, who is going in search of his 58th career victory this weekend, and the third of his tenure with new co-driver Vincent Landais. “At first, I used to struggle going there, but over the years I started to master it more and more.

“The most recent memories I have of Sardinia are really good from when we managed to win in 2021 after starting first on the road, which is not normally possible on this event.”

Ogier starts the Friday leg – the longest of the entire weekend that includes two passes of the 31-mile ‘Monte Lerno – Sa Conchedda’ test – third on the road, behind Championship leader, defending champion and team-mate Kalle Rovanpera, and the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 of Ott Tanak.

“Having missed Portugal, we will have a bit of a better starting position this time, but it will still be a difficult challenge, especially with this very long stage of 50 kilometres that the organisers have made for this year,” he added.

“I quite like that challenge, honestly; it adds some spice to the rally and the need for tyre management. It will certainly be an interesting rally.”

Saturday’s itinerary consists of two loops of the four stages: ‘Coiluna – Loelle’ (16.28km), ‘Su Filigosu’ (19.57km), ‘Erula – Tula’ (21.92km) and ‘Tempio Pausania’ (9.96km) with Sunday’s action comprising two passes each of ‘Arzachena – Braniatogghiu’ (15.22km) and ‘Sardegna’ (7.79km).