Rovanpera completed puzzle with Rally de Portugal win - Latvala

Winless in six top flight starts for the Japanese marque, the 22-year-old obliterated the Rally1 field with a mesmerising display of speed and car control on the second and third days of the gravel counter.

A perfect weekend was capped off by the Finn when he netted five bonus points on the end-of-rally Power Stage by completing the second pass over ‘Fafe’ in the quickest time.

Rovanpera himself admitted the wait to return to the podium’s top step had been a long one, and spoke of his delight at putting himself firmly back in the race to be crowned World champion for a second consecutive time.

His boss was equally pleased, especially as the second points scoring GR Yaris Rally1 of Takamoto Katsuta retired early on Friday with a failed alternator, while Elfyn Evans crashed out heavily on stage seven as the Welshman held sixth position.

“We are feeling really happy with this victory here in Portugal,” said Jari-Matti Latvala. “On Friday, things were looking quite difficult for us because we lost two cars and only had one left in the fight.

“But Kalle was driving superbly and in the end, it was a dominant victory with a great Power Stage win as well. Even if he hasn’t been winning recently, Kalle’s performances have still been at a high level.

“There were just some little things missing from the puzzle which he has found here, with confidence in the car and the motivation and hunger to win. When these things came together this weekend, he was unstoppable.”

Latvala’s comments were echoed by the Chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s World Rally Team, Akio Toyoda. “I actually had a bit of concern for Kalle as it seemed not easy for him to get the best result this year,” he said.

“But on the other hand, I felt there was nothing to worry about because I could see he was always enjoying driving the same as last year. I was looking at his driving this season with these thoughts.”

Rovanpera’s success was the fourth for the Japanese team this season and helps it cement its position as leaders in the manufacturers’ standings.