Rally de Portugal stunt was thank you for WRC fans - Solberg

After completing the super special stage at Lousada rallycross circuit on Saturday evening, the young Swede decided to carry out the manoeuvre in front of thousands of cheering spectators.

However, he was later told it was in breach of Article 12.21 of the event’s supplementary regulations and was subsequently handed a one-minute penalty by stewards.

That cost Solberg the outright lead in WRC2, which he had been in complete control of prior to the punishment being meted out and turned a 36 second lead into a 24 second deficit. Some observers felt he got off lightly under the circumstances as the FIA’s regulations state such an offence attracts a minimuum five-minute reprimand.

Solberg eventually went on to finish the gravel counter 1.2 seconds behind category winner and Toksport WRT team-mate Gus Greensmith after a thrilling final day drive that saw him record quickest times on the final four stages, including the rally-ending Power Stage.

His pursuit was helped by Greensmith’s identical Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 sustaining steering damage following a heavy landing over the famous Pedra Sentada jump in Fafe. In the end, however, the 21-year-old came up just short.

“We gave it absolutely everything, we left it all out on the stages,” Solberg, the son of former WRC winner Petter, said. “Of course, it’s hard when we get so close to the win, but we couldn’t do any more.



“First, I want to say how much I love to drive here. This rally is fantastic. And the fans are amazing. It’s frustrating, we didn’t make such good choices with the tyres and with the set-up, but we still built a good lead and we had this rally ready to win.



“The good news for us is that we came to this rally 10 points behind in the Championship and we leave one point behind. That’s positive – that’s progress.



“For the penalty, of course we accept the stewards’ decision. I was just trying to give something back to the fans, so many of them were standing, waving and cheering - like everywhere on this rally, the people were amazing and I wanted to be happy with them.

“I understand this was the wrong thing to do and rules have to be abided by.



“For the team, thank you. Toksport gave me and Elliott a great car again. We were able to win seven stages and I feel we had this rally under control.

“To leave this event like this is a tough one, but OK, it is what it is. We move on,” he added.