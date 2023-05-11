Evans accepts "compromise" needed during Rally de Portugal

Evans was quickest on today’s shakedown stage for round five of the World Rally Championship, although he was at pains to point out that much tougher tests await between Friday and Sunday.

As the current points leader, the 34-year-old will open the road on Friday and inevitably lose time in the process as he sweeps away the top layer of dust and dirt for the cars following behind.

However, Evans will be all too aware that a win is not entirely out of the question as his Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Kalle Rovanpera demonstrated last year.

Despite starting as the first car on the road, Rovanpera defeated his British team-mate to make it three victories on the bounce.

“We have to have a car that is comfortable being first on the road with there being very low grip on the first pass and then, more than likely, very rough conditions on the second,” he explained.

“So, from that perspective, it is always going to be an element of compromise I think tomorrow. However, the plan is to have a set-up that works everywhere I guess and to get through safely.”

Evans arrives in Portugal on the back of a morale-boosting win; that came on last month’s Croatia Rally which was overshadowed by the sudden death of Hyundai Motorsport’s Craig Breen just days prior.

It was his first visit to the top step of the podium in 18 months and his first on Tarmac in the World Rally Championship. Buoyed by the display, he is aiming to carry that momentum into the Matoshinos-based meeting.

The initial signs look promising as his best effort during shakedown shaded Hyundai Motorsport’s Esapekka Lappi by a tenth of a second. M-Sport Ford driver Ott Tanak was half-a-second off the pace in third.

“Everything felt pretty OK to be honest,” said Evans. “We made a few minor changes throughout the day to prepare for the rest of the stages.

“All felt fine in the shakedown but to be honest it was perhaps not the most representative of the rest of the rally. Tomorrow will be the true test.”