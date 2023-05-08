Takamoto Katsuta prepared to push himself on Rally de Portugal

The Japanese star and his Northern Irish team-mate Aaron Johnston held third position prior to the gravel event’s Power Stage last year only to be denied by Hyundai Motorsport’s Dani Sordo.

Prior to the speed test, Katsuta’s advantage over his Spanish rival stood at 2.2 seconds, but by recording the second quickest time through ‘Fafe 2’, Sordo successfully turned the deficit into a 2.1 second advantage.

Visibly disappointed with the outcome at the finish, an almost guilt stricken Sordo felt it was best to approach Katsuta afterwards and console him at coming so close.

With that sense of injustice still raw, Katsuta – who is back in the third points-scoring Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 as Sebastien Ogier sits the event out – knows what is needed to get the job done on this occasion.

A strong outcome would also do the 30-year-old’s confidence levels no harm, either, as 2023 has gotten off to a rather shaky start for him.

Sixth at Rallye Monte-Carlo was a solid effort but consecutive crashes at rallies Sweden and Mexico were followed by another average performance at April’s Croatia Rally as he struggled to equal the speed of his fellow Rally1 rivals.

“I’m really looking forward to Portugal,” he said. “In the last two years I finished fourth there, and last year especially I was very close to the podium.

“In the end, I wasn’t able to take it – we missed out by just two seconds – so this year I will try to achieve that. It will be a big challenge, but I think it’s possible.

“The beginning of this year has not been what I wanted, but I have always had a good feeling with the car,” he continued.

“It’s developing every single time and we had a good test, so hopefully our hard work pays off for these next rallies.

“In Portugal I like the stages and I feel very comfortable there, so I just need to push myself and I’m sure we can have a good weekend.”

Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala is also expecting big things from Katsuta, defending World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera, and Elfyn Evans who will open the road for the eight Friday stages.

“We are in a good position in the championship but it is still extremely close, particularly between the drivers, and we have to keep working in a positive way to achieve more great results,” the Finn said.

“It’s a rally I always enjoyed as a driver and I believe our drivers enjoy it too: Elfyn and Kalle have both won there and it has been a strong event for Takamoto, too.”