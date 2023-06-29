Millener sure M-Sport can turn around Tanak's WRC fortunes

Team Principal Richard Millener made the promise after Tanak collected a mere four points after his Puma Rally1 was struck down by fresh problems at the competition’s most recent round in Kenya.

Two costly mid-stage wheel changes, and a leaking rear damper that upset the balance of the car and made it a chore to handle, dashed the Estonian’s goal of coming away with at least a top-three performance.

Tanak has now slipped to fourth in the standings on 98 points – the same number as Safari Rally winner Sebastien Ogier who is only contesting a partial programme this season. Both are one point behind second-placec Elfyn Evans and a further 41 in arrears of current leader and defending champion, Kalle Rovanpera.

Efforts have continued behind the scenes since early this year to iron out any of the Puma Rally1’s known weaknesses, with Tanak pushing M-Sport – with support from Ford Performance, Ford Motor Company’s official sporting arm – for up-dates to try and keep pace with both Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport.

Despite luck appearing to have evaded Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja so far, Millener is sure they will get the rub of the green and show their potential when they venture to Estonia on the weekend of July 20th-23rd.

“We have met some great people and seen some amazing fans in Kenya but obviously the rally was pretty tough for us,” said Millener.

“Unfortunately, the push for any podium position was over on Friday, but we still got four Power Stage points and sixth overall for Ott – we are not a million miles away! The pace on the Power Stage showed the car still has the ability to do well.

“We swap now from one of the roughest rallies of the year to the smoothest and fastest, Ott's home round in Estonia.

“The plan is to get these cars back, get them ready, and go again in a few weeks. A little bit of a tough weekend, but we're all still motivated to do well and try to keep us in that title fight,” he added.