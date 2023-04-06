Circuit of Ireland outing for JWRC leader Creighton

In exactly a fortnight’s time the Moira driver will be in Croatia Rally action (April 20-23), keen to either preserve or extend his lead in the standings following an opening round victory in Sweden.

Creighton and team-mate Liam Regan fought their way back to the front of the Junior World Rally Championship field on the snow fixture and held on to score their maiden win by just 0.6 seconds.

It was the second closest finish in the history of the feeder competition, with that coming back in 2015 when Quentin Gilbert got the better of Henri Haapamaki by exactly five tenths of a second.

With the Ford series switching to asphalt in Croatia, 25-year-old Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Creighton is keen to bank as much experience on closed public roads as he possibly can.

“Rally Croatia is the main reason for the Circuit of Ireland entry – it is good preparation. We get to do a one-day recce, make our own pace notes and get comfortable with the car,” said Creighton.

“It is helpful because it will allow us to get into a good rhythm before Croatia, and any opportunity we get to compete so close to home is something we like to do – I am really looking forward to it.

“If we can have a strong Circuit it means, come Croatia, we are ready to start it on the front foot. Hopefully the effort we’re making will all be worth it and it will be reflected in our final result.”

The Circuit of Ireland is the second consecutive appearance Creighton is making in the Irish Tarmac Championship following last month’s West Cork Rally, although he feels this Saturday’s meeting – which is based in Cookstown and comprises 70 stage miles – is more indicative of Croatia Rally.

“There are definitely similarities between the two events. On the Circuit, we have got quite narrow country lanes and over in Croatia the roads are a similar width, however the surface is not quite as abrasive as here, and that means it can be slippery – and very tricky – even in the dry,” he said.

“We tackled a rally in Sweden before the first JWRC event and although we’re a lot closer to home this time, I think that we can simulate the feeling of what is in store in Croatia.

“And being a round of the Tarmac Championship there are a lot of quick guys going to the Circuit of Ireland. It has drawn a big entry – it is looking good – so I am happy to be involved with it. It is always nice to drive here.”