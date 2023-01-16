M-Sport pull covers off fresh-faced Puma Rally1 car

In an online video released by the Cockermouth-based team, it takes viewers through the process of dressing the car’s bare carbon fibre shell in a livery said to be influenced by “synthetic music”.

Similar to last year, the Puma Rally1’s “bold, new look” is dominated by the logo and colouring of energy drinks company Red Bull, with this present on the front, sides, and rear of the car.

This coincides with the news that both Tanak – who returns to M-Sport after five seasons away – and Loubet – who has been handed a full season at the top table – are now part of the Red Bull family.

Similar to its GR Yaris Rally1 and I20 N Rally1 rivals from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport respectively, the aero package on the Puma Rally1 has also been subtly reconfigured during the off-season.

“Inspired by synthetic wave music, and maintaining its electrified look as a nod to the hybrid era, 2023’s livery features neon bolts of vibrant pink and electric blue across a canvas of the iconic Ford blue,” said M-Sport.

“The team takes the success of 2022’s stunning livery and takes it one step further, hoping to make an impact in both colour and performance in 2023.

“Ford branding remains prominent on the car in the central bonnet location, while the iconic Red Bull remains a key feature of both Tanak and Loubet’s cars.

“Red Bull’s extended sponsorship now covers both drivers, who will be donning their new caps as official Red Bull athletes in 2023,” M-Sport added.

The new design is also going to grace the third points-scoring Puma Rally1 of Jourdan Serderidis. The Greek driver says it is going to be “a privilege but also a huge challenge” to kick-off 2023 in the southern Alps.

“Considering the level of competition and the tricky snow and ice conditions, I will be more than happy to be in the top 20 of this fantastic rally,” he said.