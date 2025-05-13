Alex Marquez apologies - and explains how two Le Mans crashes happened

Alex Marquez’s MotoGP points streak ends at Le Mans after two crashes in dry-wet grand prix.

Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia’s Le Mans Sprint crash left Alex Marquez as the only rider to score points in every race, heading into the French MotoGP.

But the Gresini rider’s own streak then came to a end with two crashes in the tricky Sunday conditions.

After losing the title lead with a second place to Marc on Saturday, both Marquez brothers were among the 13 riders who dived into the pits for their dry bikes on the sighting lap of the restart.

The decision eventually went against them when the rain worsened, prompting another bike swap as well as a double long lap for the initial change, but Alex stood by taking ‘the least risky option’.

Alex Marquez crashed twice at French MotoGP

“We did the best strategy for our championship. The winner did another strategy that worked out better, but it was too risky in the moment that we are in,” Alex told MotoGP.com. 

“So I think we did everything perfect in the right moment, with the right timing.”

After the early mayhem, the Jerez winner was holding third - behind runaway winner Johann Zarco and Marc - until a surprise highside with half-a-dozen laps to go.

“The two crashes, especially the first one, hurts me a little bit,” he said. “I was really comfortable in third position. Maybe I relaxed a little bit, I went in slower and put a little bit more lean angle to turn the bike and suddenly, I lost the rear."

Alex sprang to his feet and was able to rejoin in sixth - with a broken screen and missing aero - but his race ended with another fall a few laps later.

"The second crash, I just need to say sorry to the team. I went in too hot with a bike that was really damaged. The positives are many this weekend, but we cannot lose points like this.”

Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP

Explaining how exactly the Turn 11 accident occurred, Marquez said: 

“I did two laps in easy mode and when I tried to push a little bit, to secure that sixth position, I was a little bit too hot.

“I rode a bit too optimistic for how the bike was, with no wings. So we need to control in that moment, we need to be clearer also with the team with the board. 

"So things to improve. But all this will make us stronger for the future.”

Although Alex has slipped 22 points behind Marc, another non-score for Bagnaia on Sunday means he is now 29 points clear of the other factory Ducati rider in the world championship standings.

Rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer eventually took over third place with a late pass on Pedro Acosta.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

