Emotional tributes pour in for Craig Breen, who has died aged 33

James Dielhenn's picture
14 Apr 2023
Tributes have been paid by Craig Breen's fellow drivers, after he tragically died aged 33.

Breen died in an accident during World Rally Championship testing in Croatia on Thursday - his co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed.

 