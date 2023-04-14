Emotional tributes pour in for Craig Breen, who has died aged 33
Tributes have been paid by Craig Breen's fellow drivers, after he tragically died aged 33.
Breen died in an accident during World Rally Championship testing in Croatia on Thursday - his co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed.
My deepest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and all WRC family.— Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) April 13, 2023
⁰There are no words, everything is just broken
Can’t believe it! This just isn’t right - you were a legend of a human being and driver. The sport is poorer without you. RIP Craig and my wishes are with all your family at this devastating time pic.twitter.com/8wdvNDldYD— Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) April 13, 2023