Craig Breen loses life in pre-Croatia Rally test accident

Breen and countryman James Fulton were taking part in the exercise to get up to speed for the fourth round of the World Rally Championship next weekend.

It is understood the pair left the road in their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car this morning and collided with a pole. The injuries sustained by 33-year-old Breen following the incident proved fatal.

In a short statement issued by his team, it read: “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.



“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.



“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.”

It added: “Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”