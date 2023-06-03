FIA Rally Star camp heading in right direction, says Roussel

An eleven-day training camp on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia concluded on Thursday of this week, with the six drivers and their co-drivers learning more about the core skills they will need in order to win silverware.

Participants received training in car set-up, press and television media interviews and best practices when it comes to using social media as well as undergoing both physical and mental assessments.

They also got to make their own set of pace note by completing the reconnaissance for Rally Italia Sardegna – the sixth round of the World Rally Championship which is taking place this weekend.

The expert tutorship is a prelude to the first of six ‘Training Session’ rallies the finalists will take part in, starting in a fortnight’s time with Rally San Marino. This will be followed by trips to Austria and Slovenia, Estonia, Spain and finally Germany in mid-November for the gravel-based Lausitz Rallye.

To level the competition, the car of choice is a Ford Fiesta Rally3 – the same make and model that is currently used in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship. This is an intentional decision by programme co-ordinators as the four best drivers from the FIA Rally Star training camp will each secure a fully-funded season in the one-make feeder series in 2024.

FIA Rally Star Project Leader Jérôme Roussel said: “We are very proud of the entire team behind FIA Rally Star and all the programme’s valued partners.

“We have discovered six strong participants with different stories, backgrounds and cultures and the Training Camp provided an invaluable opportunity for them to develop many different aspects, from mental and physical coaching to pace note and recce training, as well as Tarmac and gravel testing.

“I also would like to thank the organisers of Rally Italia Sardegna who welcomed us with such enthusiasm. The Training Camp was a big learning curve for each of the young participants, but it has really set them up well for the Training Season, which begins with Rally San Marino from June 16/17,” he added.

During the visit to Rally Italia Sardegna, Roussel and FIA Rally Star Assistant Project Manager Bryan To were joined by the FIA’s Deputy President for Sport Robert Reid.

Participants also had the chance to meet the stars of the World Rally Championship, including eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier as well as Hyundai Motorsport drivers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.