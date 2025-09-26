2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The Aragon WorldSBK is the 10th stop on the 2025 calendar, and with only three rounds remaining the pressure is beginning to build on the title contenders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu enters this weekend's round with a 39-point championship lead over Nicolo Bulega and with a 12-race win streak. Bulega, though, has a chance to strike back at MotorLand, a circuit at which Razgatlioglu has never won.

Last year's wins were split between Andrea Iannone (Race 1) and Alvaro Bautista (Superpole Race and Race 2), but neither have won yet in 2025.

Garrett Gerloff was also on the podium last year in Aragon, in Race 1 - still his most recent top-three finish.

Alex Lowes put the Bimota on the podium three times last time out in France, but the KB998 is expected to struggle this weekend, due to the Aragon layout's harshness on tyres as well as its long back straight.

The battle for third in the championship continues this weekend, too, with fifth-placed Alvaro Bautista 30 points behind third-placed Danilo Petrucci, with Andrea Locatelli between them, six points ahead of Bautista.

FP1 is due to begin at 10:35 this morning, with FP2 coming up later this afternoon at 15:00.