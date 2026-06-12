Lecuona another late improver, gets to within 0.2s of Bulega and joins his team-mate in the 1m32s.
2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Friday practice as Bulega tops FP1
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round.
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round. FP1 is due to start at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Bulega tops FP1, leads all-Ducati top-six
- Oliveira the first rider out of the pits as he makes return from injury
Nicolo Bulega enters the Emilia-Romagna Round with a comfortable points lead, 108 points over Iker Lecuona. The Italian is unbeaten this season, but has never won at Misano in WorldSBK.
Lecuona is back in WorldSBK action this weekend after standing in last weekend for Alex Marquez in MotoGP, finishing seventh. The Spaniard said yesterday that he is approaching this weekend more calmly after that MotoGP fill-in ride.
Miguel Oliveira is also back this weekend after missing the last two-and-a-half rounds through the injuries he picked up in the Superpole Race at Balaton just over a month ago. The Portuguese admits he's not yet at 100 per cent in terms of his physical condition.
Alongside Oliveira this weekend will be Michael van der Mark, the Dutchman maintaining his spot in the factory BMW team but switching from Oliveira's side of the garage to Danilo Petrucci's as the Italian continues to recover from the injuries he picked up in Race 1 at Most.
Jake Dixon is absent once again this weekend after making his debut for HRC at Aragon. He raced Race 1 but missed both Sunday races. Ryan Vickers returns this weekend to substitute his compatriot, the Honda BSB rider making his second appearance of the season after wildcarding in Australia.
Chequered flag is out in Misano and it's Bulega who ends fastest, by 0.059s in the end over Lecuona.
Sam Lowes third, ahead of Montella and Surra. Baldassarri, Vierge, Bassani, Gerloff, and Gardner round out the top-10.
Surra now into the top-five. Recent improvements from Gerloff in P9 and Bassani in P8 as well.
Late push for Vierge, goes up to fifth as we approach the final five minutes of FP1.
Garrett Gerloff signs new Kawasaki WorldSBK deal
Lecuona up to second now, but still 0.245s behind Bulega.
All-Ducati top-five at the moment. Alex Lowes the first non-Ducati in sixth.
Still a lot of riders in pit lane. Only the first seven riders within a second of Bulega's time at the moment.
A bit of a lull in the session at the moment, a lot of riders in the pits. Baldassarri just pops into the top-five with a personal best, though.
Bulega improves again, down to a 1m32.733s now and 0.3s clear of Lowes.
Bulega fastest again now and the first rider into the 1m32s.
Bulega had been briefly to the top but Lowes is now fastest again and 0.1s clear of the championship leader.
Just in terms of the reference times for this session, the best time at the recent Misano test was a 1m31.769s by Bulega on day two.
Sam Lowes to the top early on with a 1m34.017s, 0.2s clear of Bulega.
Oliveira the first rider to leave the pits as he makes his return to racing after injury.
Pit lane is open in Misano and we are underway for WorldSBK FP1.
Clear skies and 22C air temperature, 38C track temperature ahead of FP1, so already a warm day at Misano.
While Oliveira has returned this weekend, Michael van der Mark's services are still required by BMW, which remains without Danilo Petrucci in Misano after his Race 1 crash at Most.
Michael van der Mark fills in for the Italian this weekend .
Miguel Oliveira is back for BMW this weekend after being sidelined since the Balaton Superpole Race.
The Portuguese says his recovery has been successful, but just needs some time on the bike to get himself back in race shape.
Full story here.
Nicolo Bulega enters the Misano round unbeaten in 2026, meaning he's gone more than half the season without losing a race.
The Italian, though, thinks it will be "impossible" to continue that run until the end of the year.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK practices from Misano, where FP1 is due to start in just under 30 minutes at 10:20 local time.