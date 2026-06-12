2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Friday practice as Bulega tops FP1

Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round. FP1 is due to start at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Bulega tops FP1, leads all-Ducati top-six

Oliveira the first rider out of the pits as he makes return from injury

Nicolo Bulega enters the Emilia-Romagna Round with a comfortable points lead, 108 points over Iker Lecuona. The Italian is unbeaten this season, but has never won at Misano in WorldSBK.

Lecuona is back in WorldSBK action this weekend after standing in last weekend for Alex Marquez in MotoGP, finishing seventh. The Spaniard said yesterday that he is approaching this weekend more calmly after that MotoGP fill-in ride.

Miguel Oliveira is also back this weekend after missing the last two-and-a-half rounds through the injuries he picked up in the Superpole Race at Balaton just over a month ago. The Portuguese admits he's not yet at 100 per cent in terms of his physical condition.

Alongside Oliveira this weekend will be Michael van der Mark, the Dutchman maintaining his spot in the factory BMW team but switching from Oliveira's side of the garage to Danilo Petrucci's as the Italian continues to recover from the injuries he picked up in Race 1 at Most.

Jake Dixon is absent once again this weekend after making his debut for HRC at Aragon. He raced Race 1 but missed both Sunday races. Ryan Vickers returns this weekend to substitute his compatriot, the Honda BSB rider making his second appearance of the season after wildcarding in Australia.