French WorldSBK LIVE: Reaction after Bulega takes pole at Magny-Cours

Live updates from the Superpole session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours. Superpole is due to start at 11:15 local time, with Race 1 coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

Lecuona "cannot be happy" with P3

Bulega takes 10th straight pole from Lowes, Lecuona

Nicolo Bulega comes into Saturday having been Friday's fastest rider, setting the best time in both practices yesterday. The Italian was unhappy with his feeling yesterday, despite his pace, but has a chance at history today as no rider has ever won Superpole at the opening nine rounds of a WorldSBK season (the record is Jonathan Rea with eight in 2021).

Sam Lowes was second to Bulega yesterday, while Iker Lecuona was third having introduced some elements of the setup he's used in his MotoGP fill-in rides at Gresini to his WorldSBK setup this weekend.

Six Ducatis features in the top-seven of FP2, with Xavi Vierge the only non-Ducati in there in fourth. The Spaniard's future is at the centre of some speculation which also involves Jack Miller and a potential move for Vierge to Barni Ducati, but all the former Moto2 rider can say for the moment is that he'll be in WorldSBK next year.

Outside the top-10, Jake Dixon made perhaps the biggest impression on Friday, finishing 11th in both sessions on a day that he said afterwards marked "a step" compared to where he was before the summer.

The field will be two riders light today as a result of Tarran Mackenzie's absence after being declared unfit on Thursday, and of Bahattin Sofuoglu's second crash of Friday at turn one in FP2, which left the Turkish rider concussed.