2026 French WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Nicolo Bulega moves the goalposts
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK, round nine of the 2026 World Superbike Championship.
Nicolo Bulega kept his clean sweep of practice at Magny-Cours going in FP3 on Saturday morning, and was the first rider to lap in the 1m34s this weekend, ending over 0.3 seconds clear of Garrett Gerloff in second.
Iker Lecuona completed the top-three, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra in the top-six.
Sam Lowes crashed early on in the session at turn 15 but got back out towards the end and set the seventh-best time.
Behind the Marc VDS rider, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.987
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.321
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.425
|4
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.501
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.527
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.552
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.570
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.662
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.689
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.746
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.747
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.851
|13
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.868
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.948
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.953
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.260
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.267
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.396
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.410
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.501