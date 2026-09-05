2026 French WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Nicolo Bulega moves the goalposts

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK, round nine of the 2026 World Superbike Championship.

Nicolo Bulega kept his clean sweep of practice at Magny-Cours going in FP3 on Saturday morning, and was the first rider to lap in the 1m34s this weekend, ending over 0.3 seconds clear of Garrett Gerloff in second.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra in the top-six.

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Sam Lowes crashed early on in the session at turn 15 but got back out towards the end and set the seventh-best time.

Behind the Marc VDS rider, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.