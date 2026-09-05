2026 French WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Nicolo Bulega moves the goalposts

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK, round nine of the 2026 World Superbike Championship.

Nicolo Bulega kept his clean sweep of practice at Magny-Cours going in FP3 on Saturday morning, and was the first rider to lap in the 1m34s this weekend, ending over 0.3 seconds clear of Garrett Gerloff in second.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra in the top-six.

Sam Lowes crashed early on in the session at turn 15 but got back out towards the end and set the seventh-best time.

Behind the Marc VDS rider, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.987
2Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.321
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.425
4Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.501
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.527
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.552
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.570
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.662
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.689
10Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.746
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.747
12Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.851
13Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.868
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.948
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.953
16Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.260
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.267
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.396
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.410
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.501

Tags:

World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Nicolo Bulega moves the goalposts
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona “cannot be happy” as Nicolo Bulega cruises to French WorldSBK pole
4m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
15h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
16h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”
17h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“The problem is the budget” for Ducati WorldSBK team amid MotoGP rider links
18h ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 UK WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
New WorldSBK crew chief for Andrea Locatelli: “We needed a bit of a reset”
18h ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Xavi Vierge “will stay” in WorldSBK next year but “nothing is closed yet”
04/09/26
Xavi Vierge, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Miguel Oliveira hoping to tap into “unreached potential” with new BMW WorldSBK deal
04/09/26
Miguel Oliveira speaks to the media at 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”
03/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet
03/09/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.