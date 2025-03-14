Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
2025 Portimao World Superbike Test - LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the in-season Portimao World Superbike test.

WorldSBK returns to Portimao this week for its first in-season test of 2025, two weeks ahead of the race at the Portuguese venue at the end of March.

The track will be open from 10:00 local time until 18:00 local time.

14 Mar 2025
10:57

We're almost at the end of the first hour now, and it's still only Nagashima and Fores who have been out, although the Japanese rider has also been out on his second bike.

It's still Fores who's fastest, though, and still with that 1:59.680.

10:23

After those early laps from Fores and Nagashima, they're both back in the pits now, as is everyone else.

10:17

Welcome to live coverage of the opening day of this weekend's WorldSBK test at Portimao.

We're slightly behind schedule today: the test was due to begin at 09:00 local time, but because of overnight rain leaving the track wet ther was no running in the first hour, and so the clock was reset.

The test will now run until 18:00 local time.

Currently, Bimota test rider Xavi Fores is fastest with a 1:59.680 ahead of Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima - those are the only two riders to have set a lap time so far, and quite a way off dry pace.

