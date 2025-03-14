2025 Portimao World Superbike Test - LIVE UPDATES

10:17

Welcome to live coverage of the opening day of this weekend's WorldSBK test at Portimao.

We're slightly behind schedule today: the test was due to begin at 09:00 local time, but because of overnight rain leaving the track wet ther was no running in the first hour, and so the clock was reset.

The test will now run until 18:00 local time.

Currently, Bimota test rider Xavi Fores is fastest with a 1:59.680 ahead of Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima - those are the only two riders to have set a lap time so far, and quite a way off dry pace.