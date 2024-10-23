World Superbike Jerez post-season test: Day 2 LIVE UPDATES!

13:31
2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Follow here for updates of the second day in a two-day WSBK test.
No sooner has the 2024 season ended with Toprak Razgatliogu as champion, the WSBK teams are looking ahead to 2025 with a post-season test.
Bimota are notable for their first laps ahead of next season's entry.
Nicolo Bulega went fastest yesterday on the first day.
Manuel Puccetti has teased about the ZX-10RR: “It has some updates. It’s a new engine. It’s the 2024 engine with many new parts inside.
"It’s the first time we have this engine. I think the main difference is the power.
"This was my rider choice, looking for a top rider that had already ridden this kind of inline-four. I believe it was closer compared to this bike compared to taking a rider from a V4. Of course, if they’re fast, they’ll be fast anyway, but the jump is shorter if you come from a similar bike.”
Bassani improves his time to 1'39.527s, but it's not enough to overhaul Gerloff to remains top of the timesheet.
Garrett Gerloff completes a 1'39.229s lap to go top of the timesheet.
He leads Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista.
"You’ve got to get the bike out of the corner, get it upright, use the power. It is super fast."
“We tried things [on Tuesday] which are different so we decided to go home one day before.
“We collected a lot of data [on Tuesday]. We know where we have to work.
“Ducati and my team will go home with this data to improve our package, which is already very good.
“But you have to improve every year, always.
“I will rest because the last part of the season was tough.
“Then, I'll start to train very hard for next season.”
“I am okay,” he said about crashing yesterday.
“I was just braking. I lost the front. But without physical consequences for me.”
Bimota duo Lowes and Bassani are swiftly into the 1'39s club.
Alvaro Bautista has already posted a 1'39.764s lap, that's only two tenths from his best time yesterday.
Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani are on track riding the Bimota for the first time.
Yesterday, Bimota's test rider took charge of the first laps.
Yesterday's pace-setter Nicolo Bulega won't be testing today.
Bautista, Gerloff, Bridewell, Booth-Amos and Vierge are back out on track to kickstart Day 2.