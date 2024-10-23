Bimota
World Superbike Jerez post-season test: Day 2 LIVE UPDATES!

Updates and lap times from Day 2 of the WSBK test

2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Follow here for updates of the second day in a two-day WSBK test.

No sooner has the 2024 season ended with Toprak Razgatliogu as champion, the WSBK teams are looking ahead to 2025 with a post-season test.

Bimota are notable for their first laps ahead of next season's entry.

Nicolo Bulega went fastest yesterday on the first day.

23 Oct 2024
13:31
13:27
Kawasaki engine hint

Manuel Puccetti has teased about the ZX-10RR: “It has some updates. It’s a new engine. It’s the 2024 engine with many new parts inside. 

"It’s the first time we have this engine. I think the main difference is the power. 

"This was my rider choice, looking for a top rider that had already ridden this kind of inline-four. I believe it was closer compared to this bike compared to taking a rider from a V4. Of course, if they’re fast, they’ll be fast anyway, but the jump is shorter if you come from a similar bike.”

Garrett Gerloff
Garrett Gerloff
12:16
Midday UK lap times

2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

11:40
11:39

Bassani improves his time to 1'39.527s, but it's not enough to overhaul Gerloff to remains top of the timesheet.

10:35
Gerloff goes top

Garrett Gerloff completes a 1'39.229s lap to go top of the timesheet.

He leads Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista.

10:34
Ryan Vickers assesses WSBK Ducati

"You’ve got to get the bike out of the corner, get it upright, use the power. It is super fast."

Read his full assessment here.

Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers
10:17
Nicolo Bulega explains today's absence

“We tried things [on Tuesday] which are different so we decided to go home one day before.

“We collected a lot of data [on Tuesday]. We know where we have to work.

“Ducati and my team will go home with this data to improve our package, which is already very good.

“But you have to improve every year, always.

“I will rest because the last part of the season was tough.

“Then, I'll start to train very hard for next season.”

10:01
Bautista crashed yesterday

“I am okay,” he said about crashing yesterday. 

“I was just braking. I lost the front. But without physical consequences for me.”

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
10:01
Top four so far
  1. Bassani
  2. Bautista
  3. Lowes
  4. MacKenzie
09:18

Bimota duo Lowes and Bassani are swiftly into the 1'39s club.

09:18

Alvaro Bautista has already posted a 1'39.764s lap, that's only two tenths from his best time yesterday.

09:14
Bassani on the Bimota
09:12
First laps for Bimota racers

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani are on track riding the Bimota for the first time.

Yesterday, Bimota's test rider took charge of the first laps.

09:11
No Bulega today

Yesterday's pace-setter Nicolo Bulega won't be testing today.

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
09:10
Early risers

Bautista, Gerloff, Bridewell, Booth-Amos and Vierge are back out on track to kickstart Day 2.

