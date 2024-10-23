Ryan Vickers delivers first assessment of WSBK Ducati after switch from BSB

Ryan Vickers describes his first feeling on the Ducati Panigale V4 R

Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers

Ryan Vickers has provided his first feedback on the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Vickers will swap OMG Racing’s Yamaha in the British Superbike Championship for Motocorsa’s Ducati in the World Superbike Championship in 2025.

But Vickers was in action on his new machine at the postseason WSBK test in Jerez on Tuesday.

Vickers compared his BSB bike to the new WSBK machine: “It is very different. I am not riding it in the same spec.

“The Ducati? You’ve got to get the bike out of the corner, get it upright, use the power. It is super fast.

“But, if you’re on the edge of the tyre, the electronics won’t let you go anywhere.

“The bike has great mid-corner speed. I thought I’d have to be more stop-start because the Yamaha is renowned for being really good mid-corner.

“I was pleasantly surprised with how good the bike felt mid-corner, it’s the best I’ve ever felt.”

Vickers went seventh-fastest on Day 1 of the test on Tuesday, his debut on a WSBK bike which he described as “awesome”.

He added: “It’s always difficult getting on a new bike at a pretty new track - I hadn’t been here for four years.

“It was about familiarising myself, and electronics. The Motocorsa team have made me feel welcome.

“Step by step we learned a lot about the bike and the way I’ve got to ride it.

“I’m pretty sure that I understood it well. We learned a lot.

“I am really happy, the Ducati is an amazing bike, it’s super fast. It was a great experience.”

The additional electronics on a WSBK bike compared to what he’s become used to in BSB will be a major change.

Vickers explained: “It’s actually using the electronics which is the hard thing.

“I am used to riding below spin to save the highside. Learning to ride into the electronics - because it will catch you! - is the difficult thing.

“But I am getting there. The electronics system works great and it’s consistent.

“I am able to go out each time and get closer to where I need to be.

“There’s loads more to come. When you change traction control, what does it do? All of these things…

“There was plenty learned. My head hurts!”

Vickers tweaked his Ducati throughout Tuesday to continue his adaption.

“We made changes, we learned a lot about getting comfortable, changing bits on the bike like the gear lever,” he said.

Vickers also rode the Ducati on Wednesday on Day 2 of the Jerez test. But he knows that working off-track will also be key.

Vickers promised to “spend a couple of hours with the guys in the garage, analysing the data”.

He said: “Overlaying my data to other riders to see if I’m doing anything wrong, or whatever I need to do to make myself better.”

A beaming Vickers said: “It’s a super proud moment. An amazing part of my life. I will remember this day for a long time.”

