2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Results from Day 2 of Jerez WSBK postseason test

Garrett Gerloff
Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff topped the timesheet mid-way through Day 2 of the postseason World Superbike Championship test.The test will run until 5.30pm UK time.

WSBK postseason Jerez test Day 2: Midday results
PositionRiderTime
1Garrett GERLOFF1:39.229
2Axel BASSANI1:39.527
3Alex LOWES1:39.673
4Alvaro BAUTISTA AB21:39.749
5Alvaro BAUTISTA AB11:39.764
6Tarran MACKENZIE1:39.841
7Xavi VIERGE XV11:39.904
8Ryan VICKERS RV21:40.027
9Xavi VIERGE XV31:40.117
10Thomas BRIDEWELL TB11:41.155
11Thomas BOOTH-AMOS1:42.509
12Philipp OETTL PO11:42.523
13Oli BAYLISS1:43.182

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing’s Gerloff was fastest in the morning on Wednesday.

He held off Axel Bassani (second) and Alex Lowes (third) - the Bimota riders who were testing their new 2025 bike for the first time. A day earlier, the Bimota was only tested by the test rider.

BMW were not in action on Wednesday after completing their programme on Tuesday.

Nicolo Bulega, who went fastest on Day 1, also chose not to return after testing everything required on his Ducati.

