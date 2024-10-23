2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Garrett Gerloff topped the timesheet mid-way through Day 2 of the postseason World Superbike Championship test.The test will run until 5.30pm UK time.

WSBK postseason Jerez test Day 2: Midday results Position Rider Time 1 Garrett GERLOFF 1:39.229 2 Axel BASSANI 1:39.527 3 Alex LOWES 1:39.673 4 Alvaro BAUTISTA AB2 1:39.749 5 Alvaro BAUTISTA AB1 1:39.764 6 Tarran MACKENZIE 1:39.841 7 Xavi VIERGE XV1 1:39.904 8 Ryan VICKERS RV2 1:40.027 9 Xavi VIERGE XV3 1:40.117 10 Thomas BRIDEWELL TB1 1:41.155 11 Thomas BOOTH-AMOS 1:42.509 12 Philipp OETTL PO1 1:42.523 13 Oli BAYLISS 1:43.182

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing’s Gerloff was fastest in the morning on Wednesday.

He held off Axel Bassani (second) and Alex Lowes (third) - the Bimota riders who were testing their new 2025 bike for the first time. A day earlier, the Bimota was only tested by the test rider.

BMW were not in action on Wednesday after completing their programme on Tuesday.

Nicolo Bulega, who went fastest on Day 1, also chose not to return after testing everything required on his Ducati.