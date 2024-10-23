Intriguing clue about 2025 WSBK Kawasaki engine’s power

“It’s the 2024 engine with many new parts inside..."

Garrett Gerloff
Garrett Gerloff

Manuel Puccetti has teased that the new Kawasaki engine will be more powerful.

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing’s Garrett Gerloff was in action at the two-day postseason World Superbike test in Jerez.

Gerloff did 77 laps on Tuesday with a best time of 1’39.650 to get his first taste of a Kawasaki.

Team boss Puccetti dropped a hint about the ZX-10RR: “It has some updates. It’s a new engine.

“It’s the 2024 engine with many new parts inside. It’s the first time we have this engine.

“I think the main difference is the power. This was my rider choice, looking for a top rider that had already ridden this kind of inline-four.

“I believe it was closer compared to this bike compared to taking a rider from a V4.

“Of course, if they’re fast, they’ll be fast anyway, but the jump is shorter if you come from a similar bike.”

Puccetti said about Gerloff: “We’re very happy, he’s quite fast immediately on the bike.

“We’ll start to test some new parts for next year, especially a new engine and a new suspension upgrade.

“I believe we’ll find another good step in the afternoon. We’re getting quicker and quicker, so very good.”

